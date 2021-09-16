Did Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes Break up?! This 'Outer Banks' Couple Might Be Over

Sometimes, even the most beloved celebrity couples break up, no matter how hard fans wish they would stay together. Rumors have been circling across the internet that Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes of Outer Banks fame have called it quits after a little over a year of dating, but is there any truth to the gossip? Here's everything we know about Madelyn and Chase's potential breakup.

However, while neither party has confirmed or denied the breakup rumors, on Sept. 16, 2021, Madelyn posted a tribute for Chase's birthday. In a series of photos on her Instagram story , she wrote, "Happiest birthday to you, nerd," with a single heart emoji. Many have taken this as a sign that they haven't split after all, but others aren't convinced.

Another blind claimed the couple had already broken up, and that Chase attended an event where he flirted with other people, looking "very much single." The pair haven't been spotted out together recently, and some fans even theorized that Chase was having a "boys' night" as recently as a week ago, with bachelor Tom Felton of the Harry Potter franchise.

Popular gossip outlet Deux Moi is notorious for its blind items, but after three separate submissions regarding Madelyn and Chase flooded in on Sept. 15, 2021, fans started to think there might be some merit behind them. One item claimed that Madelyn and Chase were supposed to attend the Met Gala together as one of the "It couples" Anna Wintour invited, but bailed at the last minute.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on a potential Madelyn/Chase split.

If Madelyn and Chase are truly broken up, some social media users lament that love is altogether dead. Their breakup would be the latest in a series of high-profile celebrity splits, but because fans felt invested in the couple both onscreen and off-, they aren't taking the rumors well. "If Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes really broke up, I don’t believe in love," one user wrote, while another remarked, "If @madelyncline and @hichasestokes broke up, I will never believe in love again."

Thankfully, it looks like all might be well with the couple, who have been on separate filming schedules with upcoming projects. Madelyn has been in Greece filming Knives Out 2, while Chase has been working on a few episodes of the Amazon Prime show, Tell Me Your Secrets. Any actor could tell you that filming different projects often keeps couples apart, but let's hope they're at least celebrating Chase's birthday together.