'Outer Banks' Actress Madelyn Cline Is Quarantining With Her Castmates

Outer Banks is all the rage among YA viewers these days. The Netflix coming-of-age series follows a group of friends, the Pogues, as they investigate John B, the pack leader's father's disappearance.

The investigation leads them to a shipwreck and a treasure there worth millions of dollars. "It's definitely an escapist show," actress Madelyn Cline, who plays Sarah Cameron in the series, tells WWD .

"It depicts what everyone would love to be doing right now," she continued to the outlet, "which is be on the water, on a boat, not having to stay inside. Live Pogue style, you know?"

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this talented young actress and what else you can catch her in.