'Outer Banks' Actress Madelyn Cline Is Quarantining With Her Castmates

'Outer Banks' Actress Madelyn Cline Is Quarantining With Her CastmatesBy Pippa Raga
Outer Banks is all the rage among YA viewers these days. The Netflix coming-of-age series follows a group of friends, the Pogues, as they investigate John B, the pack leader's father's disappearance.
The investigation leads them to a shipwreck and a treasure there worth millions of dollars. "It's definitely an escapist show," actress Madelyn Cline, who plays Sarah Cameron in the series, tells WWD.
"It depicts what everyone would love to be doing right now," she continued to the outlet, "which is be on the water, on a boat, not having to stay inside. Live Pogue style, you know?"
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this talented young actress and what else you can catch her in.
Actress Madelyn Cline has actually never been to the Outer Banks.
"I feel like I'm going to get a lot of heat for this, but I've actually never been to the Outer Banks," Charleston, S.C. native Madelyn confessed.
That's because the Netflix series didn't shoot on location in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, due to the streaming platform not being on board with the state's controversial "bathroom bill," HB-142. Instead, they shot in Charleston, S.C., Madelyn's hometown.
These days, the actress is waiting out the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders in Los Angeles with her fellow Outer Banks cast members.
In fact, four of the actors are holed up together in Hollywood, including Drew Starkey, who plays her brother on the show and is actually a resident of her building, and series lead Chase Stokes, who plays her Outer Banks love interest.
"We're like a giant family," Madelyn says, adding that the four thespians managed to bring "the debauchery from Charleston to L.A."
What else is Madelyn in? Follow her on Instagram!
The 22-year-old is a must-follow on Instagram, especially if you want to keep up-to-date with the quarantine activities of your new favorite actors. And to see Madelyn in other TV shows and movies, we recommend checking out The Originals, in which she plays Jessica.
She's also in Vice Principals, Maid to Order, and plays Tina in Stranger Things. If you're in the mood for a movie, catch her in The Giant, Boy Erased, or Savannah Sunrise.
Staying inside during the coronavirus, she tells Glamour that she's been keeping busy "learning how to play guitar," FaceTiming with abandon and hanging out with her fellow castmates. "I've got sleeping bags in my living room, and we're doing a Harry Potter marathon — it's like a big old sleepover!"
Outer Banks is currently streaming on Netflix.
