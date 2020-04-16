'Outer Banks' Ended on Quite the Cliffhanger, So Will It Be Back for Season 2?

The latest teen drama obsession is Outer Banks, which showcases the differences and issues between the "Pogues" and "Kooks" groups who all reside in North Carolina. The first season, which dropped on Netflix on April 15, has drawn comparisons to Riverdale, The O.C., and Dawson's Creek, and many watched all 10 episodes shortly after they were released.

If you're one of the viewers who managed to make it through the entire season, then you know that it ended with a big cliffhanger. While we won't spoil the ending of Season 1 yet, needless to say, those who finished Outer Banks are clamoring for a second season.

Will Outer Banks on Netflix secure a Season 2? Read on to find out if the show has been renewed, and to learn more about the plot of the series.