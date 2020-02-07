This Is Everything We Know About the Upcoming 'Knives Out' Sequel

Long before the Knives Out sequel even got a thumbs up from Lionsgate, according to Variety, Rian had previously implied his desire to create a sequel that would bring back Daniel Craig's original character, Benoit Blanc, to investigate a brand new case.

And if that is what Rian ultimately decides to do, that would mean the original plot line would not be continued from the first movie — no more Marta or Ransom, and possibly no Detective Lieutenant Elliot.