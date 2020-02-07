We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
screen-shot-2020-02-07-at-11550-pm-1581099369857.png
Source: Lionsgate

This Is Everything We Know About the Upcoming 'Knives Out' Sequel

By

Among hits like Book Smart, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Parasite, one of the best movies made in 2019 was — undoubtedly — Knives Out. The who-done-it film, starring Daniel Craig, was seriously compelling, hilarious, and featured a totally rockstar cast. So, as you might imagine, I'm thrilled there's apparently a sequel in the works. 

So, what can we expect from the Knives Out sequel? Is the production set to include the same cast and crew as the original Oscar-nominated film? Stay tuned for everything we know regarding the upcoming sequel one of the greatest 2019 blockbusters.