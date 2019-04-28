Who Is the New 'James Bond' Girl Ana De Armas? Meet the Cuban Actress!

Rumor has it that Spanish-Cuban actress Ana De Armas is the next Bond Girl, and fans of the franchise highly approve! Thursday, an announcement from Montego Bay, Jamaica divulged the casting decisions to the world and featured Ana alongside director Cary Joji Fukunaga and seasoned Bond cast members Seydoux, Craig, Naomie Harris among others.

Although her character remains unnamed, her appearance in the revelation meant that Ana is playing a significant role in Bond 25 (the title of the movie as of yet). But who is Ana De Armas?

Ana was born in Cuba and lived there most of her youth. Her mother is of Spanish descent, which makes her a Spanish citizen as well. She attended Cuba’s National Theatre School but moved to Spain at 18 after her 2006 debut in Una rosa de Francia. During this time she thrived in the Spanish TV series El Internado. Later she moved to Los Angeles in 2014 to appear in the film Por un puñado de besos. Soon after that, she starred alongside Keanu Reeves in Knock Knock.

Ana had her breakout role in Hands of Stone. Ana herself credits one particular person for putting her on the map and that is Hands of Stone director Jonathan Jakubowicz. The 2016 Robert De Niro boxing movie was where she had her first large international role and later that same year, she had another major role in War Dogs.

Ana, now 30, is more popularly known for her role in Blade Runner 2049 as Ryan Gosling’s holographic girlfriend (which earned her critical acclaim). She has even worked with Daniel Craig previously in Knives Out, which is scheduled to premiere later this year. The actress will also be starring in an upcoming crime drama The Night Clerk alongside Helen Hunt and John Leguizamo.

Who is De Armas dating? As for juicier news, two years after her marriage to actor Marc Clotet ended in 2013, she was linked to talent agent Franklin Latt and her Hands of Stone co-star Edgar Ramirez.

More recently, she shared photos of her boyfriend, Cuban artist Alejandro Piñeiro Bello with her 1.3 million follows on Instagram, captioning the photo with a heart emoji. However, Ana has not shared a photo with Alejandro since last summer. Instead, she is focused on her current project, filming Wasp Network in her home country of Cuba alongside Narcos actor Wagner Moura, Penelope Cruz, and Gael García Bernal.

Back to Bond 25: We don’t know too many details about the film but what we do know is that James Bond is supposed to be basking in the Jamaican sun, retired and carefree when all of the sudden the CIA needs him to save the day... again, for the 25th time.

But it’s not exactly "same story, different day" because this movie boasts some other fresh and eagerly anticipated co-stars in addition to Ana. Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Lashana Lynch were welcomed to the Bond 25 family and Oscar-winner Rami Malek also announced that he will be playing the villain!

