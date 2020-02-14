We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
jamesbond1-1581700512585.jpg
Source: Getty

A Definitive Ranking of the Best James Bond Songs

By

While many singers strive to win a Grammy Award at some point in their careers, one of the ultimate honors is getting the chance to create a song for a James Bond movie. When the first James Bond movie Dr. No, was released in 1962, the "Bond song" was a simple theme, but in the decades since, it's become an unparalleled honor. 

Nowadays, only top artists get asked to sing the James Bond theme song, including Adele, Madonna, and Sam Smith.