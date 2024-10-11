Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Wait, What? Season 4 of 'Outer Banks' Is Only Five Episodes? It's Actually Not Breathe easy, 'Outer Banks' fans, Season 4 contains more than just five episodes! By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 11 2024, 11:03 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Season 4 of the thrilling adventure series Outer Banks premiered on Netflix on Oct. 10, 2024, with five episodes. Naturally, the episode count left fans concerned considering it had been over a year since Season 3 dropped, and they were eagerly waiting to see what exciting adventures the Pogues would embark on next, specifically, their quest to find Blackbeard's treasure.

Article continues below advertisement

If you’re like most viewers who logged in only to find five episodes listed under Season 4 on your Netflix app, we’ve got good news: Season 4 isn’t just five episodes, it’s actually split into two parts!

'Outer Banks' Season 4 isn't only 5 episodes, it's actually 10.

Source: Netflix

Netflix decided to release Season 4 of Outer Banks in two parts, with each part containing five episodes. Part 1 premiered on Oct. 10, 2024, and includes the episodes "The Enduro," "Blackbeard," "The Lupine Corsairs," "The Swell," and "Albatross." Part 2 is set to release on Nov. 7, 2024, and will also feature five episodes: "The Town Council," "Mothers and Fathers," "Decision Day," "The Storm," and "The Blue Crown.

Article continues below advertisement

So, while Netflix pulled a Bridgerton Season 3 on us by splitting the season into two parts, you won’t have to wait too long to indulge in the remaining five episodes of Outer Banks Season 4! With Part 2 set to drop on Nov. 7, 2024, fans can enjoy more thrilling adventures with the Pogues in just a few weeks! And speaking of adventures, what can fans expect to see in Season 4?

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

What is Season 4 of 'Outer Banks' about?

Before we jump into Season 4, let’s do a quick recap of the Season 3 finale. An 18-month flash forward shows the Pogues after they’ve uncovered the gold in El Dorado, but they haven’t quite gotten over the deaths of Ward (Charles Esten) and Big John (Charles Halford), per Netflix.

Wes Genrette (David Jensen) also suggests embarking on a search for Blackbeard’s treasure, which sets the stage for Season 4. In the latest season, viewers go back in time to see the events unfold leading up to the moment Blackbeard’s treasure hunt is proposed.

Article continues below advertisement

The Pogues seem to be living a more settled life in their new safe haven, called Poguelandia 2.0, and are running a bait and tackle shop that also offers charter tours. Unfortunately, when financial struggles begin to brew, the crew decides to take Wes up on his offer to seek out Blackbeard’s treasure.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, this leads them into dangerous waters, where others are also vying to get their hands on the coveted treasure. It raises the question: How far are the Pogues willing to go to secure it?

In addition to watching the Pogues embark on a new adventure, fans can also expect to see some new faces joining the cast. J. Anthony Crane will play Chandler Groff, Pollyanna McIntosh takes on the role of Dalia, Briana Brown portrays Hollis Robinson, and Rigo Sanchez appears as Lightner. Mia Challis is also new to the Outer Banks cast in Season 4, playing the character Ruthie.