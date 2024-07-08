Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Outer Banks Here's Why Austin North Was Arrested After a Hospital Visit "I have very little memory of the events that day at the hospital," Austin North said of the incident. By Sara Belcher Jul. 8 2024, Published 6:43 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The hit Netflix series Outer Banks has been one of the best teen shows to hit the streaming service in a long time, with stars like Chase Stokes and Austin North gracing the screen each season. Unfortunately, it seems the latter of those who actors has found himself in a bit of legal trouble. In February, Austin, who plays Topper on OBX, was arrested in a wild public display. But what happened? Let's break down why he was really arrested.

Austin North was arrested for assault in Las Vegas.

In mid-February, Austin was arrested at a UMC Hospital in Las Vegas after attacking multiple hospital employees. Initial reports stated that he attacked the employees "unprovoked," though he provided further clarification on the incident in an Instagram story, per ET.

"I am deeply upset by the events that took place in Las Vegas this past week," he wrote on Instagram stories a couple of days after his arrest. "My friend drove me to the hospital because I thought I was having a heart attack. Several tests were taken, including blood, which came back negative for any drugs or alcohol in my system. I was having a severe anxiety attack."

Austin does not share what triggered this particular anxiety attack, or offered an explanation as to why he would've become violent with the staff. According to ET, the actor punched one nurse in the head, shoved another in the face, and pushed a phlebotomist into a table. In response, the phlebotomist reportedly hit Austin with a tray, attempting to retaliate in self-defense.

Austin claims this was the result of a severe panic attack, and that he does not recall what sparked his sudden outrage. There is also no indication that he was agitated or aggressive before the attack began, further confusing the hospital workers as to the nature of his assault. He was ultimately arrested by the police and charged with gross misdemeanor battery.

"I have very little memory of the events that day at the hospital," Austin continued in his story post. "I have the utmost respect for healthcare workers and hospital staff," he wrote. "I have battled anxiety on and off for years and this was the most extreme panic attack I've ever had. Going forward, I hope to shed light on this debilitating disorder and send hope to those who have also struggled."

Is Austin North in jail?