Many will recognize the boyish charm of actor Chase Stokes from his hit Netflix series Outer Banks. On the show, Chase plays the treasure hunter John B., whose relationship with Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) is the kind of teen star-crossed-lovers drama that viewers love to watch.

Following Chase's real-life relationship with Madelyn Cline, he might be single once more — or is he? Keep reading for everything you need to know about who Chase Stokes is dating.

Who is Chase Stokes dating? He's rumored to be in a relationship with Kelsea Ballerini.

Following Chase and Madelyn's breakup, he was rumored to be dating several women, including model Eve Jobs, the daughter of late Apple, Inc. CEO Steve Jobs; and model Izzy Metz.

However, rumors of Chase's new relationship were sparked by Chase himself after he posted a photo dump to Instagram on Jan. 13, 2023. The photo carousel included a snap of Chase and country music star Kelsea Ballerini looking cozy at a football game. In the comments, Kelsea even wrote, "go vols."

Then, on Jan. 17, 2023, TMZ caught up with Chase Stokes in Los Angeles. The outlet complimented Chase on his relationship, to which he responded, "Thank you," inadvertently confirming the rumors. When asked what Kelsea brings to the table in their relationship, Chase admitted, "She's a sweet girl. We're having a good time and that's all I'll say."

Despite the duo mostly playing coy about their relationship, Kelsea also addressed the rumors, this time in a TikTok on Jan. 17. She used a post from DeuxMoi claiming their relationship was a "PR relationship" as the background of a video and said, "I know, I know, I know,” she said in the clip. “Stop reading, stop reading. Stop looking. But what is happening, guys. What? Let’s not do this."

Previously, Kelsea was married to fellow country music star Morgan Evans, but the pair divorced in August 2022 after five years of marriage. According to People, their divorce was finalized in November of the same year. Kelsea opened up about her split on the podcast Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine, saying, "For a while, it was kind of like, 'OK, this is just a new phase of a relationship,' because relationships go through seasons, right? And it's not always going to be butterflies and rainbows."