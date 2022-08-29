Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Have Split: Here's a Look Back at Their Relationship Timeline
Country power couple Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have split after nearly five years of marriage. The "Heartfirst" singer and her fellow country singer-songwriter husband seamlessly dueted their way into the fans' hearts. During their more than six-year relationship — the stars first met in March 2016, at Australia's Country Music Channel Awards — they amazed fans with hit songs like "Dance With Me" and "All I Want for Christmas Is You."
Here's a look inside Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans' relationship timeline.
March 2016: Kelsea and Morgan meet and begin dating.
Tennessee-born Kelsea and Australia native Morgan started dating in the spring of 2016, having first met while co-hosting Australia's Country Music Channel Awards in Morgan's country of origin. Kelsea and Morgan decided to party it up after the ceremony — which is when they discovered that they tremendously enjoy each other's company.
"He was like, 'Let's take a shot,'" Kelsea recalled of the first encounter in a previous interview with People. "I remember taking that shot and putting it down and looking at him like, 'Oh ... he's superhot.'" Later that night, he leaned over and asked if he could kiss me, like a proper gentleman, and I said yes." And the rest, as they say, was history.
December 2016: Kelsea and Morgan get engaged.
Kelsea and Morgan got swept up in the romance quite swiftly. They announced their engagement on Instagram on Dec. 25, 2016, after around nine months of dating. Needless to add, fans were elated to learn about the news. The unofficial king and queen of country music seemed to have unlocked the secret to success, pursuing a pitch-perfect and eminently inspiring romantic relationship.
December 2017: Kelsea and Morgan Evans get married.
Kelsea and Morgan tied the knot on Dec. 2, 2017, in a romantic beachside wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Kelsea walked down the aisle in a beautiful Berta gown, changing outfits no less than three times. Morgan and the groomsmen wore suits expertly designed by menswear extraordinaire Joseph Abboud.
Over the years, Kelsea sparked pregnancy speculations a few times. Take, for instance, an appearance at the 2020 CMA Awards — which propelled several fans to engage in discussions about Kelsea's and Morgan's potential plans to start a family.
August 2022: Kelsea files for divorce from Morgan.
Kelsea filed the divorce papers on Friday, Aug. 26., 2022, announcing the news three days later, via an Instagram Story. "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life in a real and vulnerable way while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold," Kelsea wrote. "This is now a public record, so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."
"This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here ... but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons," Kelsea wrote. "With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can."