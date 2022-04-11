Why Is Kelsea Ballerini Remote at the CMT Music Awards? Learn MoreBy Michelle Stein
Apr. 11 2022, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
Ahead of April 11, 2022, Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie were slated to host the CMT Music Awards — that is, until some last-minute shuffling of plans resulted in a plan for the country singer to carry out her hosting duties remotely. A different co-host has taken her place in-person alongside Anthony. So why is Kelsea remote at the CMT Music Awards? Keep reading to learn more.
Why is Kelsea Ballerini remote at the CMT Music Awards?
On April 11, Kelsea shared a heartbreaking update with her 2.7 million Instagram followers
"All right, friends. I have some bad news and I have some good news," she began in a video. "The bad news is a couple days ago I tested positive for COVID, and the CMT Awards are tonight. So, unfortunately, I cannot be there in person anymore. And I am devastated. I'm gutted."
Kelsea continued, "But the good news is I am feeling a lot better and the incredible CMT family and my team have brought part of the CMT set to my house, to my little bubble, and set it up to where I can still host and perform."
In a series of Instagram stories, Kelsea documented how she was preparing to carry out her CMT Music Awards hosting duties from home. "@mollyddickson dropped off the LEWKS for me," she captioned a photo of a rack of clothing set up in her garage. "Yes, I am absolutely still wearing all five."
Another photo showed Kelsea on a video call, presumably with those coordinating the revised CMT Music Awards lineup.
Kelsea has three CMT Music Awards nominations in 2022, and this is the second year in a row she's taking on hosting duties.
Kane Brown has stepped in as an in-person CMT Music Awards co-host.
Along with Anthony serving as an in-person host and Kelsea hosting from home, Kane Brown has been added as the second in-person co-host. Kane co-hosted the CMT Music Award in 2020 and 2021. He leads nominations with four this year, and he's also set to perform.
“CMT Music Awards co-host Kelsea Ballerini tested positive for COVID-19,” a CMT spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter in a written statement. “Fortunately, she is asymptomatic and remains excited to co-host the show (remotely). Kelsea’s good friend Kane Brown, who co-hosted with her last year, has graciously agreed to step in alongside Anthony Mackie. The three of them have lots of surprises up their sleeves and fans can look forward to an epic show!”
Other performers for 2022 include Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Jimmie Allen/Monica/Little Big Town, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Little Big Town, Maren Morris/Ryan Hurd, Mickey Guyton/Black Pumas, and The Judds, among others.
Kudos to the CMT Music Awards for rolling with some huge, last-minute changes to the hosting situation as well as the performance line-up on the literal day of the event. We wish Kelsea a speedy recovery, and hopefully, everything goes smoothly with her remote hosting duties!
The CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville on April 11 starting at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. You can also stream it live or watch on demand via Paramount Plus.