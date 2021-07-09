Anthony Mackie Is Hosting the ESPY Awards This Year — Will Someone Special Be Joining Him on the Red Carpet?

During their marriage, Anthony and Sheletta welcomed four sons. Although all of Anthony and Sheletta’s children are under the age of 11, they are far from impressed by their dad’s superhero status on television.

According to Anthony, in the past, he’s had to practically force his kids to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He previously told PEOPLE, "They're pretty much really not into me as an actor at all. It's shockingly funny how much they couldn't care less about me being in movies."

You can see Anthony Mackie host the ESPY Awards on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.