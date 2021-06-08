Why Do People Think Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini Are Sisters?

The two also feel a connection due to their laid-back, down-to-earth personalities. In an interview with Cody Alan of the CMT crew, Halsey and Kelsea revealed why their friendship works like it does.

"I think that what we do now makes where we come from feel not all that different. Kelsea and I are the types to be like, ‘Do you want to go get a burger and hang out at my house?’” Halsey explained.

"'And not talk about anything that's like, "work"?'" Kelsea chimed in.