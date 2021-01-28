Who Is Halsey Dating Now? Details on Her Partner (and Baby Daddy!) Alev Aydin

Who Is Halsey Dating Now? Details on Her Partner (and Baby Daddy!) Alev AydinBy Leila Kozma
Jan. 28 2021, Published 6:36 p.m. ET
This isn't the first time Halsey has thrown us for a loop, but we have to admit that we definitely did not see the surprise pregnancy announcement coming. We had the same reaction as pretty much everyone. First of all, so exciting! Congrats to Halsey on her very happy news. But also... who is Halsey dating?
Luckily, Halsey herself gave us all a huge clue in that regard: She tagged her partner Alev Aydin in the pregnancy announcement on Instagram, clearing up at least part of the mystery. Here's what we know about him.
Halsey tagged her partner (and baby daddy) Alev Aydin in her surprise pregnancy announcement.
If the IG tags are to be believed, Halsey is currently seeing someone, and that someone is Alev Aydin. He's a screenwriter and producer who is best known for his work on the TV series Small Shots (which he created) and the short HipMen: Los Angeles (which he wrote and directed). He also appeared as an actor in a few episodes of General Hospital and starred in the 2018 thriller Cruel Hearts.
Beyond that, Alev is a bit of a mystery man. He doesn't appear to be super active on social media (although he does have a bunch of very adorable pictures from his youth on his Instagram). Halsey also hasn't revealed too much about their relationship (well, other than the existence of the child who is apparently a result of it). We definitely wish them both the best, though!
Before Alev, Halsey was linked to her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend's ex. (Got all that?)
Yup, Hollywood is a small place, and the concept of six degrees of separations gets a lot smaller there. Back in 2018, Halsey and rapper G-Eazy, whom she had been dating for more than a year, split up, and it wasn't pretty. It seems that she all but said outright that her former beau cheated on her.
The same summer that Halsey and G-Eazy broke up, actress Ashley Benson and supermodel Cara Delevingne started dating. Their relationship would last until May of 2020, when it was confirmed that Ashley and Cara had split. Shortly after the breakup became public, Ashley was spotted out with none other than G-Eazy himself.
Fast forward to August, and the rumors surrounding Ashley and G-Eazy's relationship got even more wild, when the 30-year-old was photographed on a grocery run with the rapper, while rocking what looks like a large diamond ring. Though the two had never even officially announced that they were dating, suddenly engagement rumors were abound.
Meanwhile, Cara was rumored to be dating model Kaia Gerber and actress Margaret Qualley (both Pete Davidson's exes, by the way, because, again, Hollywood is really, really small). In both cases, though, Cara never addressed the rumors, and it remains unknown if the relationships were anything more than strong, affectionate friendships.
Kind of like how Sydney and Halsey appear to have a very affectionate friendship, which some feel is really a romantic relationship. However, sources informed The Sun that it's not Sydney and Halsey who are together; it's Cara and Halsey. That's right — rumors say that Halsey had gotten together with her ex's new girlfriend's ex.
HALSEY & CARA ARE DATING WE KEEP WINNING GAYS pic.twitter.com/cwsGifBQ2X— k ⚢ (@msblanchtt) September 5, 2020
Cara and Halsey's rumored relationship was reportedly not too serious.
As opposed to G-Eazy and Ashley, it looks like Halsey and Cara's relationship wasn't quite as serious, though. The source, who claims to be close to the Carnival Row star, said, "Cara has been hooking up with Halsey in the last few weeks and they’ve been having a laugh together. It’s all very casual and just a bit of fun."
They clarified, "Neither of them are particularly keen to be tied down and they’re fine about seeing other people. They’ve both been very open about their sexuality and just want to enjoy themselves so they’re both on the same wavelength. They’re usually so busy and flying around the world, but as they’ve been stuck in LA in recent months, it’s given them a chance to see each other."
"Cara has kissed her in front of friends and stuff. It’s not a big deal for either of them," the source said. “It’s actually just funny to them that their exes are together now, and there’s no hard feelings.”