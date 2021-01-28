Who Is Halsey Dating Now? Details on Her Partner (and Baby Daddy!) Alev Aydin

This isn't the first time Halsey has thrown us for a loop, but we have to admit that we definitely did not see the surprise pregnancy announcement coming. We had the same reaction as pretty much everyone. First of all, so exciting! Congrats to Halsey on her very happy news. But also... who is Halsey dating ?

Luckily, Halsey herself gave us all a huge clue in that regard: She tagged her partner Alev Aydin in the pregnancy announcement on Instagram, clearing up at least part of the mystery. Here's what we know about him.

Beyond that, Alev is a bit of a mystery man. He doesn't appear to be super active on social media (although he does have a bunch of very adorable pictures from his youth on his Instagram). Halsey also hasn't revealed too much about their relationship (well, other than the existence of the child who is apparently a result of it). We definitely wish them both the best, though!

If the IG tags are to be believed, Halsey is currently seeing someone, and that someone is Alev Aydin . He's a screenwriter and producer who is best known for his work on the TV series Small Shots (which he created) and the short HipMen: Los Angeles (which he wrote and directed). He also appeared as an actor in a few episodes of General Hospital and starred in the 2018 thriller Cruel Hearts.

Before Alev, Halsey was linked to her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend's ex. (Got all that?)

Yup, Hollywood is a small place, and the concept of six degrees of separations gets a lot smaller there. Back in 2018, Halsey and rapper G-Eazy, whom she had been dating for more than a year, split up, and it wasn't pretty. It seems that she all but said outright that her former beau cheated on her.

Article continues below advertisement

The same summer that Halsey and G-Eazy broke up, actress Ashley Benson and supermodel Cara Delevingne started dating. Their relationship would last until May of 2020, when it was confirmed that Ashley and Cara had split. Shortly after the breakup became public, Ashley was spotted out with none other than G-Eazy himself.

Source: getty

Article continues below advertisement

Fast forward to August, and the rumors surrounding Ashley and G-Eazy's relationship got even more wild, when the 30-year-old was photographed on a grocery run with the rapper, while rocking what looks like a large diamond ring. Though the two had never even officially announced that they were dating, suddenly engagement rumors were abound.

Meanwhile, Cara was rumored to be dating model Kaia Gerber and actress Margaret Qualley (both Pete Davidson's exes, by the way, because, again, Hollywood is really, really small). In both cases, though, Cara never addressed the rumors, and it remains unknown if the relationships were anything more than strong, affectionate friendships.

Article continues below advertisement

Kind of like how Sydney and Halsey appear to have a very affectionate friendship, which some feel is really a romantic relationship. However, sources informed The Sun that it's not Sydney and Halsey who are together; it's Cara and Halsey. That's right — rumors say that Halsey had gotten together with her ex's new girlfriend's ex.

HALSEY & CARA ARE DATING WE KEEP WINNING GAYS pic.twitter.com/cwsGifBQ2X — k ⚢ (@msblanchtt) September 5, 2020