Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Have Reportedly Broken Up

It's tragically official: Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have broken up , and we're not sure who gets custody of the sex bench. After two years together, the supermodel and Pretty Little Liars actress decided to go their separate ways back in April, a source told PEOPLE. "Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before but it's over now. Their relationship just ran its course," the source stated. Apparently Cara has been spending time with friends during the COVID-19 quarantine. Ah, love in a time of coronavirus.

Of course this has inevitably led to chatter about the women's sexuality. While Cara has openly stated that she considers herself "fluid" and has no preference between men or women ("We're all liquid. We change, we grow," Cara said back in 2016), Ashley has remained quiet about her sexuality.

Is Ashley Benson bi?

The world apparently needs to know. The actress has never made any commentary about her sexuality, let alone given herself a label. The only statement Ashley has made in regard to her relationships was when she talked to FASHION magazine in 2015. It was less so about her sexuality and more about the vicious dating rumor mill.

She stated, "Relationships are so hard in this business. I don't think I would be able to date a high profile actor the way Angelina Jolie has. Her and Brad have done a good job at keeping private but I'm sure that takes work. It's too much attention when two powerful people are together. Everything is heightened and exaggerated. The strangest thing that I've read is that I've dated all the male co-stars I've had on Pretty Little Liars. None of it is true. It's disgusting."

Source: Instagram

Prior to dating Cara, Ashley was romantically linked with Justin Bieber's road manager Ryan Good, who she dated on and off from 2011 to 2016. And yes, there have been rumors of Ashley dating or hooking up with PLL actor Tyler Blackburn. Publicly, we don't know of any other women aside from Cara who Ashley has dated, but that's also not how sexuality works! You can date men your whole life and still feel attracted to women (and vice-versa).

Source: Getty Images