Halsey Updated Her Pronouns on Social Media and Fans Are Giving Their Support

A very important part of a person's identity is their pronouns , as they're a quintessential part of knowing who an individual is. And there have been some celebrities who have led the way in taking a stance in sharing to the public how they want to be recognized. One of those people is Halsey , who has recently opened up about how she would like to be known whenever anyone talks about or refers to her.

The singer didn't exactly make this grand announcement about how she'd like to be labeled (if one were to not just use her first name), but she definitely did make it known and her fans have had nothing but good things to say about it. Read more about Halsey's pronouns and what they mean ahead.

What are Halsey's pronouns?

Fans recently noticed that Halsey had changed up her social media bios, and had updated her pronouns. The singer added "(she/they)." Halsey didn't publicly address the news or give details as to why she decided to add this information, but her supporters have been praising the star for this action.

People on Twitter have been giving shoutouts to the performer and some have even been thanking her for giving them the courage to state their pronouns. See the outpouring of caring feedback she got:

halsey changing their pronouns made me confident enough to open up about my pronouns to my parents 🥺 i'm so proud of her i love them so much pls — nienke (@habitbIud) March 14, 2021

Halsey changed pronouns, i'm so happy and proud of them <333 — 𝖑𝖎𝖘𝖆 (@hiddencolors_) March 13, 2021

Well Halsey gave me the confidence to change my pronouns too sooo check location ✌🏽 — Moon🐉 | WEarp spoilers (@Blvmoonlight) March 14, 2021

Halsey has also been very honest and vulnerable about other parts of her life involving self-identification. One of them being her sexuality. In the past few years, she has talked about how she is bisexual and how she wants to be a better advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

"I spent the past year and the year before that working really hard to be a better representative of the LGBT community," she said in a video message during the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards where she was honored the Outstanding Music Artist title. She also went more in-depth about how she felt coming out as bisexual.

She added: “I’m a young, bisexual woman, and I’ve spent a large part of my life trying to validate myself — to my friends, to my family, to myself — trying to prove that who I love and how I feel is not a phase; it’s not part of some confusion that’s going to change or could be manipulated." Halsey also mentioned that she had really been thoughtful about weaving in female pronouns into her music more.

And in February 2021, she shared her thoughts on womanhood and how experiencing pregnancy has enlightened her about how she views gender. "I’ve been thinking lots about my body. it’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about “womanhood” but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing," she said in an IG post.