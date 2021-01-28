Halsey and Screenwriter Alev Aydin Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Halsey and Screenwriter Alev Aydin Are Expecting Their First Child TogetherBy Sara Belcher
Jan. 28 2021, Published 8:01 p.m. ET
Singer Halsey has faced pregnancy rumors a number of times throughout her years in the spotlight. However, if fans had been secretly wondering if she was pregnant in January 2021, she definitely headed off public speculation this time around. So is Halsey pregnant?
Is Halsey pregnant?
Yes, she is!
On Jan. 27, 2021, the singer announced via Instagram that she's expecting her first child. "Surprise!" she captioned the bump photo.
Halsey seemingly revealed that the father of her baby is screenwriter Alev Aydin, as she tagged him over her belly in the photo Alev also shared the announcement on his own Instagram Stories. On her post, he commented, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness," to which Halsey replied, "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"
A different pregnancy rumor started in November 2019.
An image that started circulating around the internet in November 2019 previously made fans wonder if maybe the "Without Me" star was actually with child. The image showed Halsey clutching her stomach while her then-boyfriend, Evan Peters, also rested his hand on it. It looks like a loving moment normally shared between a couple who are expecting, which led fans to guess if she was pregnant.
i too would also get pregnant that quickly if i was dating evan peters halsey none of us blame u sis— Mollie Angel (@mollangelx) November 18, 2019
Some of her fans were definitely more supportive than others. Twitter user @mollangelx tweeted, "i too would also get pregnant that quickly if i was dating evan peters halsey none of us blame u sis."
Other fans thought it would be really exciting news for Halsey to be expecting since she's been open about having endometriosis — a disorder that forces tissue usually found in the uterine lining to grow outside of the uterus, making it hard to conceive.
That time, Halsey said she wasn't pregnant — it was just pancakes.
It didn't take long for Halsey to address the rumors personally on Twitter — because, in her mind, there were no rumors to address. "Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes," she tweeted on Nov. 19. "Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It’s pancakes."
Looks like her supposed baby was actually just a food baby instead.
But the rumors of her pregnancy encouraged Halsey to speak out about how sometimes, pregnancy rumors can really harm someone who's struggling with reproductive issues.
"Pregnancy is a super sensitive subject," she tweeted. "Some celebrities are open about having any struggles with reproductive health. Some are not. Either way it seems really inappropriate to target someone and speculate about something so precious and personal."
If any of my fans or followers have #endometriosis 💛 having a rough time today. laying in bed thinking of you. pic.twitter.com/LOQVn5BsSg— h (@halsey) January 29, 2016
Halsey has been open about her struggles with endometriosis since 2016.
Halsey talked openly about her struggle with Endometriosis in 2016, when she tweeted a screenshot from her notes app about her symptoms being bad that day.
"If any of you suffer from endometriosis please know you're not alone," the note read. "I was recently diagnosed after years of suffering and finding myself doubled over backstage in the middle of my sets, or fighting back tears on an airplane, or even being in so much pain I would vomit or faint."
The note went on to explain how hard it was for her to get diagnosed, and how relieving it was when she finally was, proving that she "wasn't a 'baby.'"
"Just know I'm here if you want to vent. I have managed to live a wild, incredible, and unpredictable life with Endo, and I'm here for you!" she said.
In 2017, she underwent a series of surgeries to combat her endometriosis, and she announced at the Blossom Ball in 2018 that she "had the laparoscopic diagnostic surgery and endometriosis ablation. And I walked the red carpet at the Grammy’s with stitches in my stomach."
But she says that her diagnosis isn't going to stop her from having kids one day. On an episode of The Doctors, she talked about freezing her eggs, in an effort to protect her fertility with endometriosis.
Halsey previously suffered a miscarriage.
Halsey opened up about her previous miscarriage during an interview with The Guardian in February 2020.
“It’s the most inadequate I’ve ever felt,” she told the publication. “Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can’t do the one thing I’m biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing.”
Despite her endometriosis, Halsey said at the time that getting pregnant is “looking like something that’s gonna happen for me. That’s a miracle.”
A miracle, indeed. Congrats to Halsey and Alev on their little one on the way!