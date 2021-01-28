Halsey and Screenwriter Alev Aydin Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Yes, she is!

On Jan. 27, 2021, the singer announced via Instagram that she's expecting her first child. "Surprise!" she captioned the bump photo.

Halsey seemingly revealed that the father of her baby is screenwriter Alev Aydin, as she tagged him over her belly in the photo Alev also shared the announcement on his own Instagram Stories. On her post, he commented, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness," to which Halsey replied, "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"