Skai Jackson Is Expecting Her First Child, and Fans Are Dying to Know Who the Baby Daddy Is We first learned Skai was pregnant after she was arrested in August 2024. By Jennifer Farrington Updated Nov. 12 2024, 4:33 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@skaijackson

It might seem like just yesterday that Skai Jackson was playing the sassy Zuri on Jessie. But now, at 22, she's expecting her own child! Skai and her boyfriend are about to become parents, entering an entirely new chapter of their lives. She shared with People that she is "thrilled" about this next step.

Naturally, there's a lot of buzz around Skai becoming a mom, especially since fans watched her grow up on Disney. But who is she entering this new chapter with? Here's everything we know about Skai's baby father.

Who is Skai Jackson's baby's father?

Source: Mega

Sorry to disappoint, but Skai has chosen to keep the identity of her baby’s father private. It’s not the first time a celebrity has managed to keep such details under wraps, and given the challenges that come with the spotlight, it’s honestly understandable.

But Skai isn't keeping everything about her pregnancy a secret. In an article published on Nov. 12, she shared with People, “I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!”

Skai has also been open about her close relationship with her mom, Kiya Cole, especially since Kiya raised her as a single mother. In a 2023 interview with People, Skai shared that her mom taught her to be confident and stand up for what she believes in, qualities she will likely instill in her own child.

We should mention that this isn’t the first time Skai’s pregnancy made headlines. Back in August 2024, the actress was arrested for domestic battery after an altercation with her boyfriend, the same boyfriend she is expecting her first child with, at Universal CityWalk in Hollywood, Calif., per Page Six.

Security allegedly saw her push him multiple times, prompting the police to be called. Skai was later arrested, though she assured fans at the time that they were engaged, happy, and expecting a baby together, per the media outlet. Because many people thought she was lying at the time, she made headlines again in November 2024 after opening up to People about her motherhood journey.

Who has Skai Jackson dated?

While we don’t yet know who Skai’s baby daddy is (emphasis on yet — we’re sure his identity will come out eventually), we do know a bit about her past relationships. Skai was once rumored to be dating rapper Lil Keed (Raqhid Jevon Render), who tragically passed away in May 2022, reportedly from natural causes. Lil Keed was signed to Young Thug's record label, YSL Records.

Skai was also rumored to be romantically linked to Julez Smith, the son of Solange Knowles and nephew of Beyoncé, who works as a runway model. Although there’s no confirmation they dated, alleged online receipts of Julez accusing Skai of cheating circulated, suggesting their rumored relationship may have ended on bad terms.

