Who Are Skai Jackson's Parents? Inside the Disney Channel Star's Family By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 13 2024, 3:51 p.m. ET

Disney Channel star Skai Jackson has been acting and modeling since she was a little kid. And her parents, or at least her mom, have been there every step of the way.

In August 2024, Skai was arrested, leading many to wonder about the young star's family and her relationship with her parents. Here's what we know about Skai's mom and dad and their involvement in her life.

Who are Skai Jackson's parents?

Not much is known about Jackson's father apart from a few Happy Father's Day posts on Facebook from the actor. The two seem to have a nice relationship, though, as far as we can tell from social media. Skai has posted videos where she partakes in TikTok trends with her dad and shares their text conversations.

Her parents divorced when she was young. She was primarily raised by her mother Kiya Cole, who quickly shifted from mom to momager. Per Kiya's Instagram account, she mostly focuses on fitness and describes herself as a carnivore eater and a work in progress.

Skai Jackson was arrested in August 2024.

News of Jackson's detainment first broke on TMZ when the outlet reported she was fighting with her boyfriend at Universal CityWalk in Hollywood, Calif. The story was picked up by Page Six who said the incident occurred on Aug. 9, 2024.

Security contacted local police after witnessing Jackson allegedly push her boyfriend two times. After reviewing security footage, Jackson was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery, cited, and was released the same day. The LA County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to see if they want to move forward with formal charges.