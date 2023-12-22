Home > Entertainment > Disney The 'Jessie' Cast Found Success After the Disney Show Came to an End After 4 Seasons The adventures of Jessie around New York City kept a whole generation of kids entertained on Disney channel. Everyone's all grown up, including the cast. By Alex West Dec. 22 2023, Published 4:48 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

There are plenty of Disney shows that left a major impact on Gen Z. High in those ranks is Jessie, a show about a young woman following her New York City dreams and working as a nanny for some very wealthy kids.

With such a young cast, they all had so much potential to move in their careers and achieve great things. After all, Disney gives a giant boost to someone's career. So, where did the Jessie cast end up now?

Christina Moore (Christina Ross)

Source: Getty Images

The mom of the show, Christina Ross, is played by an actress with the same first name, Christina Moore. She took a chance on Jessie and gave her the nanny role. Since then, Christina has stayed active in acting, appearing in projects like Lady Driver and American Fighter. Most recently, she had a part in a new holiday movie, I Believe in Santa.

Pierson Fodé (Brooks Wentworth)

Busy building a dodgeball team that’s morally flexible and strong enough to hold their own franchise over the next ten years… who’s down? 🏌️‍♂️ 💀 pic.twitter.com/fYw0lnnBdr — Pierson Fodé (@PiersonFode) September 29, 2022

Brooks Wentworth had a hold on Jessie's heart for a while, but they didn't last in the show. In fact, she even ditched him at the altar at one point. This didn't really affect the real actors' feelings towards each other. Pierson Fodé and Debby Ryan were perfectly amicable, even popping up on a reunion video.

Outside of the realm of Jessie, Pierson kept up his acting career pretty well. He transitioned over to daytime television, playing Thomas Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful. Additionally, he was in Supergirl and Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List.

Josie Totah (Stuart Wooten)

Jessie wasn't the only girl on the show that people were chasing after. Stuart Wooten, played by Josie Totah, was head-over-heels for Zuri Ross. Following the series, Josie came out as a transgender woman and played Natalie on Big Mouth.

Now, she's ventured into producing for Saved by the Bell, but also is the lead actress for the show. The young star continues to grow her acting career and is finding solid success.

Carolyn Hennesy (Rhoda Chesterfield)

Evil Rhoda Chesterfield was played by Carolyn Hennesy. However, her villainous ways did not transfer into the work she did after the Disney Channel show ended. For example, she popped up on Star Wars Resistance as General Leia. In a more wholesome role, Carolyn also made an appearance in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Kevin Chamberlin (Bertram Winkle)

Fan favorite Bertram Winkle was a part of the Ross family staff alongside Jessie. The butler was played by Kevin Chamberlin who also has roles in A Series of Unfortunate Events and Grace and Frankie.

Strange enough, Kevin also leaned into a TikTok trend during the COVID-19 pandemic, playing a role in Ratatouille the Musical. The quirky role became an Internet sensation.

Karan Brar (Ravi Ross)

Nerdy little Ravi Ross was played by Karan Brar. He kept the role going on Disney's spin-off show Bunk'd. Once it was time for the young star to move on from the children's channel, he did some voice acting for Cleopatra in Space and Mira, Royal Detective.

Skai Jackson (Zuri Ross)

Skai Jackson became a social media sensation for her feisty personality and firey comebacks. Fans really latched onto her following the end of Jessie. Skai stayed in Disney for Bunk'd and DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders before venturing onto Dancing With the Stars. She also wrote a book called Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower, and Clapback.

Peyton List (Emma Ross)

The Jessie kids are all growing up quick! Petyon List, who played Emma Ross, has continued to find stable success in the entertainment world. Like many of her co-stars, she stayed with Disney for Bunk'd. She did a little bit of voice acting and returned back to Disney to make Cobra Kai.

Debby Ryan (Jessie Prescott)

The star of the show herself, Debby Ryan, is all grown up now, graduating from Disney altogether. She continued as an actress after the show, landing roles in Life of the Party and Horse Girl. In her personal life, Debby is now married to Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dunn, becoming a rock star wife.

Cameron Boyce (Luke Ross)