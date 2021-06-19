What Is Ravi From 'Jessie' up to Today? Here's an Update on the Character

So what is Ravi up to today since Jessie ended?

One of the most unforgettable characters on the Disney Channel series Jessie , which aired from 2011 to 2015, was Ravi (Karan Brar). The spunky and smart, but terribly uncoordinated Indian-born character was adopted by celebrity couple Morgan and Christina Ross. Not only did Ravi co-exist with three wildly different siblings, Emma, Luke, and Zuri, but he was the owner of a giant pet lizard named Mrs. Kipling. Like we said, unforgettable.

Bunk'd, which is currently in Season 5, continues to air on the Disney Channel today.

Ravi became a counselor of his cabin and later a co-owner in Bunk'd. By Season 3, however, the fan-favorite character earned a fellowship with a scientific challenge. This resulted in Ravi's exiting the series back in 2018. Since then, it's been revealed that Ravi had gone on a trip to Mars.

Those who loved Jessie were thrilled when the Ross family's story continued in a spinoff titled Bunk'd — just in a much different way. Season 1 of the series, which premiered on the Disney Channel in July 2015, followed Ravi, Emma, and Zuri to a summer camp in Maine called Camp Kikiwaka. Evidently, that's where their parents first met as teenagers.

What is Karan Brar doing today?

You'll be happy to know that the person who portrayed Ravi has continued to be a gainfully employed actor to this day. He has credits in Cleopatra in Space, Hubie Halloween, Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy, Mira, Royal Detective, Youth & Consequences, among others, since parting ways with Bunk'd.

The thing is, you might not even recognize him because he's all grown up now. Karan turned 22 in January 2021, a milestone he marked via Instagram. "Cue some Taylor Swift cause your boy is officially 22! " he captioned a video of himself singing Taylor's song from 2012.

In May 2021, Karan honored his late friend, Cameron Boyce, with a photo of himself and his Jessie/Bunk'd co-star, Peyton List. (Cameron, who played their adopted brother, Luke, died suddenly in July 2019 following an epileptic seizure at age 20.) "In honor of Cam’s bday @sofiacarson teamed up with @thecameronboycefoundation to launch the “Sofia x TCBF” collection," he wrote via Instagram. "All proceeds go towards the foundation and continuing all the great work Cam was doing."

In April 2021, Karan revealed that he was returning to Bunk'd — just not in the way that you might expect. That's because he directed a Season 5 episode of the Disney Channel series! "and we’re back…” he captioned an Instagram photo of the script for Season 5, Episode 19 titled "A Star Is Torn," which is set to air on July 16, 2021.

Just days later on April 10, Karan shared another photo from the set of the show, declaring, "and that’s a wrap." This isn’t the first time Karan directed an episode, for the record; he also did so in Season 3 of Bunk'd.