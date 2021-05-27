Cameron Boyce's Parents Are Working Every Day to Keep His Legacy Alive

Disney Channel actor Cameron Boyce unfortunately passed away in July of 2019. In a statement, a spokesperson told ABC News on behalf of his family that he had a seizure in his sleep. It was later reported that Cameron had been diagnosed with epilepsy and that he had died from sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP). And many of his fans are still distraught over his passing.

But two of the people who have been hit the hardest by Cameron's death are his parents, Victor and Libby Boyce. They have been working hard to make sure their son's memory lives on. They both consistently post their son on their Instagrams and even created a foundation in his name.

Cameron Boyce's parents are working to keep their son's legacy alive.

In the aftermath of Cameron's death, Victor and Libby spoke to ABC News in August 2019 about their plans to continue his legacy. "It's not cliché to say you never know," said Victor. He says that the night Cameron died, they were texting about sports. All three of them had just been out to dinner hours before.

"He was amazing," Libby said about her son. She went on to call him "extremely wise" and said that Cameron would ask her to share her wisdom with him. "Who says that," Victor and Libby asked. Part of keeping Cameron's legacy alive is the creation of The Cameron Boyce Foundation. According to its Instagram bio, it works to gun violence and cure epilepsy.

In the ABC News interview, Libby said that these issues and the water crisis were all things he deeply cared about. Those are the issues that the foundation focuses on. "You know, I can never fill my son's shoes, ever, even though my foot is bigger than his," Victor says. "But we're gonna try to continue his legacy as best we can because it's just too important to just let it die."

On Instagram, both parents share pics of Cameron with small glimpses into his life or the family's life. Going through both of their accounts, you can kind of piece together what he was like through their eyes. One post by Victor says: "The simple pleasures. My son’s life was short but it was beautiful 🖤"