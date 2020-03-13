'RUNT' Nicole Elizabeth Berger Recalls How Cameron Boyce Helped Her With a Scene (EXCLUSIVE)

The indie film RUNT follows the life of troubled teen Cal (the late Cameron Boyce ), who falls victim to the circumstances surrounding him. The movie will explore heavy topics including teen angst, violence, bullying, and sexual assault, and the toll it takes on a group of teens living in Southern California.

Distractify exclusively spoke with one of the stars of the film, Nicole Elizabeth Berger (who plays Cecily), about her late co-star Cameron Boyce, filming the "difficult" sexual assault scene, and how the film provided her with a sense of closure.

Check out our Q&A below. (Editor's note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.)