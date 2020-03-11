Seeing 'The Cheetah Girls' Now Will Definitely Make You Feel Old

Seeing 'The Cheetah Girls' Now Will Definitely Make You Feel OldBy Lizzy Rosenberg
The Cheetah Girls once claimed they would remain both sisters and friends for life, but a full 17 years after the film premiered, we can't help but wonder if the iconic foursome even stays in touch anymore. Feeling extra nostalgic, we did an extensive deep dive to see what each member from the fictitious Disney band has been up to these last few years, and — well — now we feel super old.
So, where are the actresses from The Cheetah Girls now? Are the four girls from the iconic musical still friends? Stay tuned for updates on each girl from the classic Disney band.
Raven Symone (who played Galleria) is back on Disney.
After several glorious years on Disney Channel, Raven went on to host The View in 2015. She also made appearances in State of Georgia, A Girl Like Grace, and Black-ish before eventually starring in and executive-producing a That's So Raven spinoff called Raven's Home, according to LA Times. The new series shows the beloved psychic living life as a 33-year-old adult with special powers.
Raven has also become somewhat of an LGBT icon — the Disney star spoke to Variety about hoping to inspire more young people to come out as gay, and not to be ashamed of their sexuality. This was shortly after she opened up to her co-stars on The View about being a lesbian. Raven reportedly dated AzMarie Livingston for about three years, but appears to be single these days.
Adrienne Bailon (who played Chanel) is thriving.
The 4-foot-11 singer underwent a major lifestyle change over the last two years, according to BET. In summer 2019, she decided to set some attainable goals, create weight loss deadlines for herself, cut down on drinking alcohol, increase her water intake, and finally, she went vegan. Other than running a blog to influence others in the realm of wellness, she is one of four co-hosts on The Real, and recently competed on Masked Singer as the flamingo.
After dating Rob Kardashian for a few years, and later, Lenny Santiago, the Manhattan native is now married to Israel Houghton, according to Gossip Gist. The singer is now a stepmom to Israel's three children from a previous relationship, and they've been trying to get pregnant together for a while now.
Adrienne and Raven apparently reunited at the Los Angeles Women's March, where together, they performed the classic Cheetah Girls track "Together We Can," according to Billboard. Obviously, I was inspired and crying the entire time.
Kiely Williams (who played Aqua) is now focused on family.
After living the Disney dream, Kiely went on to pursue a solo singing career, but other than a debut solo single, "Spectacular," which came out in 2010, nothing huge came out of it. However, she continued acting, according to J-14, appearing in a few movies, from Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, to House Bunny, and Stomp the Yard 2.
Kiely ended up tying the knot with Brandon, aka "BJ" Cox in December 2019 in Fort Worth, Tex., and they now share a daughter together. These days, she's apparently more focused on starting her family than pursuing her singing career.
Kiely and her Cheetah Girls co-star, Sabrina Bryan, seemed to have stayed in touch — together, they co-starred in a few web series together called "Dinner With Friends," and Sabrina served as a bridesmaid in Adrienne's wedding, according to Teen Vogue. Aw!
Sabrina Bryan (who played Dorinda) is PREGNANT!
Sabrina continued acting as well. According to J-14, the actress landed roles in Help Me, Help you, Fish Hooks, I Think My Babysitter's An Alien, and A Deadly Dance. She also competed on Season 5 and 15 of Dancing With The Stars, and released a workout DVD in 2005.
Sabrina is also currently pregnant. According to People, the 35-year-old performer is apparently expecting a baby girl with her hubby of almost four years, Jordan Lundberg. Recently, they apparently hosted a gender reveal party, which was when they discovered they'd be welcoming a baby girl into the world.
While a Cheetah Girls reunion would be absolutely epic, it seems like our favorite ladies are busy doing their own things. Either way, though, I could seriously go for a re-watch now.
More from Distractify:
Rob Kardashian's Dating History — From a Cheetah Girl to Stassie Karanikolaou
The Strategic Reasons Behind Disney Princesses’ Iconic Looks