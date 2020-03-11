Seeing 'The Cheetah Girls' Now Will Definitely Make You Feel Old

After living the Disney dream, Kiely went on to pursue a solo singing career, but other than a debut solo single, "Spectacular," which came out in 2010, nothing huge came out of it. However, she continued acting , according to J-14, appearing in a few movies, from Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, to House Bunny, and Stomp the Yard 2.

Kiely ended up tying the knot with Brandon, aka "BJ" Cox in December 2019 in Fort Worth, Tex., and they now share a daughter together. These days, she's apparently more focused on starting her family than pursuing her singing career.

Kiely and her Cheetah Girls co-star, Sabrina Bryan, seemed to have stayed in touch — together, they co-starred in a few web series together called "Dinner With Friends," and Sabrina served as a bridesmaid in Adrienne's wedding, according to Teen Vogue. Aw!