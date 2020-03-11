We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
282b67b70db8ef7f88cc2da8d16ee192-1583952263561.jpg
Source: Disney

Seeing 'The Cheetah Girls' Now Will Definitely Make You Feel Old

By

The Cheetah Girls once claimed they would remain both sisters and friends for life, but a full 17 years after the film premiered, we can't help but wonder if the iconic foursome even stays in touch anymore. Feeling extra nostalgic, we did an extensive deep dive to see what each member from the fictitious Disney band has been up to these last few years, and — well — now we feel super old.

So, where are the actresses from The Cheetah Girls now? Are the four girls from the iconic musical still friends? Stay tuned for updates on each girl from the classic Disney band.