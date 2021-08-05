Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday Are Married Couple Goals

Raven-Symoné surprised her fans in June 2020 with the announcement that she had gotten married to Miranda Pearman-Maday. The couple had been dating for a while but only went public once they had tied the knot in a small and intimate ceremony held in the garden of famed choreographer and Grey's Anatomy star Debbie Allen.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” Raven captioned the since-deleted Instagram post announcing her wedding. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let's tear this world a new a--hole!!! I'm married NOW,” she said.

Not a lot is known about Miranda, as she tends to keep a low online profile. But despite a relatively light social media presence, Newsweek reports that Miranda works as a social media manager in Los Angeles, where the couple, who co-host YouTube's "8 PM" channel , is based.

Since her marriage to Raven, Miranda has been posting more frequently to her own Instagram page, too. She told ET Online that being from Los Angeles and having a dad who worked in the entertainment industry exposed her to that world at an early age, so there’s something about opening up publicly “that just sort of feels natural.”

But, she continued, “We’re both also smart about how we keep our private things private and what we do choose to present.” A pretty wise decision, we would say.