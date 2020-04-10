Disney Is Sharing Your Favorite Recipes From the Parks to Make Quarantine a Lot Happier

Disney Is Sharing Your Favorite Recipes From the Parks to Make Quarantine a Lot HappierBy Jacqueline Gualtieri
Feeling like the world is a little less magical today? We feel you. And apparently so does Disney! Which is why they've been sharing some of the best Disney Parks recipes with fans to help ease our troubles while we can't actually go to the parks to grab our churros. Check out some of the recipes below (and yes, the ever-famous, insanely-long-line-causing Dole Whips are included!).
Disney shared their Dole Whip recipe as a surprise on the Disneyland app.
If you had the Disneyland app downloaded on April 9, you may have gotten a sweet surprise. If not, we've got you covered! Here's how to make the Disney Parks Dole Whip.
Here's what you need to make a single serving:
- 1 large scoop of ice cream
- 4 oz of pineapple juice
- 2 cups of frozen pineapple
- Add all ingredients to a blender until it's smooth
- Swirl it up with a star tipped piping bag and then enjoy!
If you want that swirl to be filled with multiple flavors — Disney has made mango, lemon, cherry, orange, raspberry, strawberry, and even lime Dole Whip in the past — you can put your own twist on it by making the same recipe above using frozen versions of those fruits and their fruit juice counterparts and then twist it up the same way!
Disney Parks Blog also gave us the famous Disney Parks churro recipe.
Ask any Disney Parks fan what their favorite snack is and... well, actually you'll get a lot of different answers from the turkey leg to the Mickey head ice cream bar. But you'll likely hear a lot of people say that a Disney churro is the way to go. Although Disney has put a lot of different spins on their churro over the years, it's hard to beat the classic, especially in the much-easier-to-eat bite form. Here's how to make Disney Parks churro bites. It goes without saying it's a little more complicated than the Dole Whip.
Here's what you'll need to make a serving:
- 1 cup water
- 8 tablespoons butter
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided
- 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 3 eggs
- 1 ½ cups vegetable or canola oil
- ½ cup sugar
Here's what you need to do:
- Combine the water, butter, salt, and ¼ teaspoon cinnamon in 1 ½-quart saucepan over medium heat. Bring pot to rolling boil.
- Reduce heat down to low.
- Add the flour and stir everything vigorously until it forms a ball. Remove the pan from the heat and let it rest for 5 to 7 minutes.
- Add the eggs, one at a time, and stir until everything is combined. Set it aside.
- Heat the oil in medium skillet or 1-quart saucepan over medium-high heat or until the temperature reaches 350˚.
- Spoon the dough into a piping bag fitted with large star tip (like the one you used for the Dole Whip!). Pipe 1-inch strips of dough over the saucepan, cut with a knife, and drop it into hot oil. Repeat until churro bites fill saucepan with room left to fry.
- Fry the churro bites until golden brown. Remove with a slotted spoon or a mesh spider strainer.
- Drain the churro bites on a paper towel.
- Mix the sugar and ½ teaspoon cinnamon in medium bowl. Toss in the churro bites until they're totally coated. Place them on serving plate and serve with your favorite dipping sauce. Hot fudge is our go-to!
What other Disney Parks recipes has Disney shared?
While this is the first time Disney has given fans a peek behind the scenes of their churro and Dole whip making processes, they actually do have a "Cooking Up the Magic" column on their Disney Parks Blog. You can check out how to make things like Beaches & Cream Soda Shop's Cookie Fries and Woody's Lunch Box's Chocolate-Hazelnut Lunch Box Tarts.
