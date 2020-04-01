When Is Disney World Reopening? Families May Be Disappointed

While you're trying to get your Mickey ears on, right now, like the rest of the world, Walt Disney World is forced to play it by ear. The reality is that we don't know when this pandemic is going to end. Many places around the U.S. are under stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders, with Virginia's even having an end date of June 10. In all likelihood, Walt Disney World will not be opening up until many of these orders either end or are removed.