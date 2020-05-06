Is Disneyland Opening? Shanghai Disneyland Is Planning Their Reopening

According to the Disney Parks Blog original post, other Disney parks are also planning their reopening. And it seems likely that those other parks, like California's Disneyland, would follow similar procedures to Shanghai Disneyland. But it's also important to note that Shanghai began to reopen piece by piece in early March.

As Joe Schott noted, Shanghai Disneyland had already been opening up sections of its property since March as well. Disneyland in California didn't close until early March. Shanghai Disneyland closed in January.

It's possible that, because Shanghai has been able to quell the rate of infection, while many parts of the U.S. are continuing to experience new cases, we may not see Disneyland open for a few more months.