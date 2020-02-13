We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Walt Disney World Ticket Prices Are at an All-Time High — Are They Still Worth It?

Walt Disney World may be the most magical place on Earth, but it certainly isn’t the cheapest. For years now, a trip to a Disney park has been cost-prohibitive to many families in the country. As magical as Disney World is (and it is very magical), it can be hard to rationalize spending hundreds if not thousands of dollars on an experience that only lasts a few days. 

Sure, the memories may last a lifetime, but when it comes down to providing your family with Disney memories and providing them with, like, food, we all know the smart choice. Unfortunately, it looks like the Disney dream is only getting more expensive. Disney World has raised prices for its passes, including the Disney Platinum Plus Pass. Read on to find out more.