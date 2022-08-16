'The Real's Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Welcomes Her First Child via Surrogate — Find Out Her Baby's Name!
Congratulations are in order for The Real’s Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and her husband — contemporary Christian recording artist Israel Houghton — as they recently welcomed their first child together! In recent years, the TV personality has expressed her desire to become a mom. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, Adrienne announced that her dream had finally come true at the age of 38.
The 3LW singer announced that she and her husband welcomed their newborn baby boy via surrogate after keeping the pregnancy secret for almost a year. But what is his name? Here’s everything we know about Adrienne and Israel’s bundle of joy!
Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton welcome their first child together via surrogacy. What’s their baby’s name?
Adrienne revealed her status as a new mom in an emotional Instagram post. In a photo, she posed with her husband and her infant son — Ever James Houghton. In the caption, she wrote, “We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months."
Her message continued, "He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love and gratitude.”
After revealing the news to her 5.6 million followers on Instagram, her co-stars took to social media to wish Adrienne well on her new journey. Loni Love wrote in a tweet, “Y’all know I have been crying tears of joy. Welcome to the world Ever James.. we are so in love. Congratulations new mama [Adrienne Bailon]!”
Ever James is Adrienne’s first child. However, the new baby makes Israel a father of five. Read on to learn more about the 51-year-old recording artist’s kids from his previous marriage.
Israel Houghton has four children from a previous marriage.
Before Israel and Adrienne tied the knot in Paris, he was married to his ex-wife, Meleasa Houghton. Together, the two shared four children — Jordan Houghton, 31, Mariah Houghton, 26, Sonny Houghton, 23, and Milan Houghton, 18.
The couple divorced in 2016 and Israel proposed to Adrienne months later.
The short time in between Israel’s divorce and remarriage sparked rumors of infidelity, but both Adrienne and Israel have denied the allegations since then.
Following his divorce, Israel took to Facebook to set the record straight. “I met Adrienne Bailon a bit over two years ago, we worked together and became friends. Our circles connected and we remained good friends. From a friendship, as two single adults we have very recently begun to explore a dating relationship," he wrote in a candid post.
Adrienne also chimed in on the cheating claims. She said on a previous episode of The Real, “When I first started dating my husband, people thought he was married and that was a lie.”
Congratulations to Adrienne and Israel! And happy birthday Ever James!