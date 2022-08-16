'The Real's Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Welcomes Her First Child via Surrogate — Find Out Her Baby's Name!

Adrienne revealed her status as a new mom in an emotional Instagram post. In a photo, she posed with her husband and her infant son — Ever James Houghton. In the caption, she wrote, “We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months."

Her message continued, "He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love and gratitude.”