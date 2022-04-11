Why Is 'The Real' Canceled? Here's What You Should KnowBy Tatayana Yomary
Apr. 11 2022, Published 1:25 p.m. ET
Things are getting real! The TV world has seen its share of cancellations in 2022, including ABC’s The Celebrity Dating Game and The Hustler along with CBS’ The Wendy Williams Show. It turns out that the daytime talk show, The Real, is the latest show getting the axe. It’s easy to attribute these cancellations to shows simply running their course or production problems, but sometimes it can be more than that.
Social media users have long shared their grievances with The Real after host Tamar Braxton was fired after three seasons. Not to mention, fans were not pleased to see host Amanda Seales depart after hosting for six months in 2020. So, why was The Real finally canceled? Keep reading to find out.
'The Real' co-host Loni Love shared that COVID-19 “killed the show.”
According to Variety, the news of The Real being canceled is true. The Real, which originally premiered in 2013, will be bidding the TV world adieu after eight seasons.
Talks surrounding the reason for The Real’s cancellation have been running rampant, but showrunners have remained mum about the topic. However, co-host Loni Love confirmed the news on Instagram and shared that the cast and crew did all they could to keep the show running in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the end, The Real cast and crew did everything we could to scale the show down,'' Loni shared in a message. “We shot seven to eight shows in three days with no audience and made a conference room into a studio.”
However, Loni went on to explain that COVID-19 costs essentially “killed the show.”
“It’s been a great ride and thank you to the studio for allowing eight seasons of a show that was Emmy-winning and historic. Most importantly, thank you to the viewers for riding with us..this is not goodbye but see you all soon,” Loni wrote.
Co-host Garcelle Beauvais also commented via Twitter, stating, “it was a fun ride,” and sharing that she’s happy to have “worked with an amazing group of women and crew.”
The show premiered with co-hosts Loni, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Adrienne Bailon, and Tamar Braxton. Tamar was later fired from the show after Season 3, and Tamera left the show during Season 6 — a month after Amanda Seales' departure. The Insecure actress shared that she left the show due to feeling restricted from discussing topics in her own way on the show.
Will 'The Real' co-hosts get another talk show in the future?
Given the circumstances surrounding The Real being canceled, most viewers believe that another show featuring the co-hosts may not be in the cards. However, anything is possible.
Keep in mind, The Real won three Daytime Emmy Awards during its run including the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts award in 2018. It would make sense for showrunners to tap the ladies for another daytime talk show. However, only time will tell.