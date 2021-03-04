Is Solange Knowles Single? The Answer Is Yes and No

Is Solange Knowles Single? The Answer Is Yes and NoBy Pretty Honore
Mar. 3 2021, Published 9:34 p.m. ET
Recently, Solange celebrated the one-year anniversary of her visual album, "When I Get Home," with an Instagram video in a bikini that reminded us of all the reasons we fell in love with her in the first place.
While it seems that the "F.U.B.U" singer is somewhere on an island living her very best life, many fans are wondering if she's living that life solo. Is Solange Knowles still married?
While separated, Solange Knowles is still married to her husband, Alan Ferguson.
Although the couple are no longer together, Solange Knowles is married to film director Alan Ferguson. The two began dating in 2008 after being introduced by singers Janelle Monae and Pete Wentz, who were mutual friends.
In a 2013 interview, Solange revealed that upon meeting Alan, she went against the traditional rules of courtship and decided to make the first move. Solange explained, “Certainly, in the beginning, I was the one who approached him, so I have always sort of historically been one of those girls that goes after something that I’m into.”
The singer continued, “I’m not very old school and like, I’m gonna wait on you, wait for you to approach me type of situation. I have a lot of guy-like quintessential relationship qualities that I have had to work on.”
Later, the couple would collaborate on "A Seat At The Table," an experience that Solange said that she would “cherish for the rest of her life.” In a feature with Beyonce for Interview, the singer explained, "Through the process of making this record, every time I would come home from the studio, I would be really depleted. And it was Alan who would encourage me and help lift me back up and give me that coach speech to go back into the studio and start a new day."
After years of dating, the couple ultimately married at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans alongside a star-studded bridal party, and their wedding photos almost broke the internet. Unfortunately, their marriage did not stand the test of time. The two announced the end of their romantic journey only five years later.
Solange and Alan Ferguson announced news of their split in November 2019.
Around the time Solange and Alan confirmed their separation, the singer was accused of cheating on her husband with her manager, John Bogaard. While the singer denied claims of infidelity, she did address her breakup with Alan in a cryptic Instagram post.
She wrote, “11 years ago I met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. Early this year we separated and parted ways. I find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. It is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself.”
Before her marriage to Alan, Solange was previously married to Daniel Smith, the father of her now 16-year-old son, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr.