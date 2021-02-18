Bianca Lawson and Beyoncé Are Stepsisters — Here Are the Details on Their Family Tree

The fountain of youth is real and 41-year-old actress Bianca Lawson is living proof of this fact. Since starring in our old school favorites like Save the Last Dance, Buffy the Vampire Slayer , and Sister, Sister , Bianca has not aged a day and fans are wondering if the secret behind her beauty is the result of good genes — or magic. So, who does Bianca get her good looks from?

Denise, who is also the biological mother of Motown heir Marvin Gaye III, was the niece of Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr. and his sister, Anna Gordy Gaye — Marvin Gaye’s wife until the couple filed for legal separation in 1973. While Denise never remarried, Richard found love and put a ring on one of the most famous matriarchs in pop culture.

She captioned a photo of Denise, “In light of it being #womenshistorymonth and the month of my born day, I'd like to honor the most important and influential woman in my life, my mother, Denise Georgette Gordy. We both almost died giving birth to me, but she pushed us through! She's THAT powerful. Mom, you are a force to be reckoned with, my guide and my light. So grateful our souls chose each other this incarnation.”

Bianca Lawson was born to parents Richard Lawson and Denise Gordy in March of 1979. The former couple, who initially married in 1978, divorced only a year after Bianca was born. A few years ago, Bianca, who seems to have a close relationship with both her mother and father, previously posted a heartfelt Women’s History Month tribute to her mother, who Bianca says nearly died during childbirth.

After Richard’s divorce from Denise, Bianca’s dad got married to Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Lawson.

After Richard’s divorce from Denise, he was reportedly a free agent until meeting Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Lawson. The two began their courtship in the summer of 2013, shortly after Tina finalized her divorce with ex Matthew Knowles in 2011. Tina told ESSENCE, “When I went through my divorce, I decided that I was going to pray this time for someone, then God sent me someone.”

Tina continued, “I prayed for the specific qualities I wanted in a man and I wasn’t going to settle for anything less. I really didn’t even know what I wanted, so you have to spend some time to try to find out what that is. Plus he’s fine!”

Tina and Richard married in 2015, ultimately making Bianca a stepsister to Beyoncé and Solange Knowles. The idea to tie the knot, Tina says, came from her granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter.