Remy Left in Season 4 of 'Queen Sugar' — but Will He Return?

Season 5 of the Oprah Winfrey Network's Queen Sugar is just around the corner, but this season's cast is going to look a tad different. For one, fans of the show noticed that longtime cast member and former love interest Remy (played by Dondré Whitfield) is no longer on the cast list for this upcoming season. The character disappeared back in Season 4.

While Remy's character hasn't always been a likable one on the show, many were surprised to see he wasn't returning for Season 4 as a series regular and are wondering if he's back in Season 5. So, why did Remy (and Dondré) leave Queen Sugar?

Why did Remy leave 'Queen Sugar'?

Before Season 4 even aired, viewers were growing increasingly displeased with Remy's character arc on Queen Sugar. Or really, his lack thereof. After Remy and Charly (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) were no longer romantically involved, Remy moved on and started a relationship with Nova (Rutina Wesley) — a detail many felt was out of character in the plot.

Source: OWN

"Sorry. There is nothing believable about Remy and [Nova] as a couple," a viewer tweeted, according to Urban Belle Mag. "Y’all know Remy ain’t sitting around smoking a blunt! I just can’t believe this storyline." "So now we have Charley questioning the integrity of Remy, making him the bad guy. That is a far cry from what his character has represented from day one," another tweet read. "A guy like Remy would never cross this line. His character doesn't deserve to be sullied."

