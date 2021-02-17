Remy Left in Season 4 of 'Queen Sugar' — but Will He Return?By Sara Belcher
Feb. 16 2021, Published 7:31 p.m. ET
Season 5 of the Oprah Winfrey Network's Queen Sugar is just around the corner, but this season's cast is going to look a tad different. For one, fans of the show noticed that longtime cast member and former love interest Remy (played by Dondré Whitfield) is no longer on the cast list for this upcoming season. The character disappeared back in Season 4.
While Remy's character hasn't always been a likable one on the show, many were surprised to see he wasn't returning for Season 4 as a series regular and are wondering if he's back in Season 5. So, why did Remy (and Dondré) leave Queen Sugar?
Why did Remy leave 'Queen Sugar'?
Before Season 4 even aired, viewers were growing increasingly displeased with Remy's character arc on Queen Sugar. Or really, his lack thereof.
After Remy and Charly (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) were no longer romantically involved, Remy moved on and started a relationship with Nova (Rutina Wesley) — a detail many felt was out of character in the plot.
"Sorry. There is nothing believable about Remy and [Nova] as a couple," a viewer tweeted, according to Urban Belle Mag. "Y’all know Remy ain’t sitting around smoking a blunt! I just can’t believe this storyline."
"So now we have Charley questioning the integrity of Remy, making him the bad guy. That is a far cry from what his character has represented from day one," another tweet read. "A guy like Remy would never cross this line. His character doesn't deserve to be sullied."
Clearly, viewers were not happy with the direction Remy's arc was taking. Since his relationship with Nova was already over, it seems the solution was to write him out.
This transition seemed to be a natural one, as Dondré was no longer signed on as a main character by Season 4. In Episode 5 of Season 4, Remy makes the decision to leave town.
Will Dondré Whitfield return to 'Queen Sugar'?
It's safe to say we probably won't be seeing Remy in Season 5 of Queen Sugar, but does that mean his character is gone from the series for good? Not quite.
Part of the reason why Dondré's departure from the show was so shocking to fans was that there was no official announcement that his character would be leaving! In fact, Dondré hasn't publicly spoken yet as to why he left in Season 4, leaving viewers with more questions than answers.
While this may lead some to think he left the show on bad terms, this really means the door could possibly be open for him to return in later seasons.
Dondré recently put out his first book, Male vs. Man: How to Honor Women, Teach Children, and Elevate Men to Change the World, in April 2020, and he's also been very vocal about his recent activist work. It's possible he's only taking a temporary leave from the show to explore these endeavors, and we might see him back in Season 6 (which Queen Sugar has already been renewed for).
Queen Sugar airs on the Oprah Winfrey Network every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.