'Queen Sugar': Micah Reveals His College Decision and Charley Disapproves

There’s no denying that deciding on the right college can make or break your future. And for young Black men and women, it can be hard to make the right decision when weighing the pros and cons of attending a predominantly white institution or a historically black college and university (HBCU).

While some parents are notorious for choosing the colleges for their children, it can be scary for young adults to go against the grain. And that's the situation for Micah (Nicholas L. Ashe) on Queen Sugar. He's set his sights on the right university for him, but there's no telling if his mom Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) will take the news.

So naturally, fans want to know what happened to Micah.