We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
jazmin-on-good-trouble-1580936646431.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Transgender Actress Hailie Sahar Is Busy Forging a New Path in Hollywood

By

When Gael Martinez’s sister Jazmin entered the fray on Freeform’s Good Trouble, you may have recognized the actress who plays her. 

Hailie Sahar is perhaps best known for her role as House of Ferocity co-founder Lulu on the FX series Pose, and continues to be an inspiration to her transgender peers both inside and outside of the entertainment industry. Here's why you should be paying close attention to the 31-year-old. 

Jazmin on 'Good Trouble' marks Hailie’s fifth major TV role.

The brunette beauty made her acting debut on a 2016 episode of Transparent. The following year, she had a guest arc on the USA Network thriller Mr. Robot before becoming a main cast member on Pose. She also appeared in four episodes of the dark comedy web series EastSiders.