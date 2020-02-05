Transgender Actress Hailie Sahar Is Busy Forging a New Path in Hollywood

When Gael Martinez’s sister Jazmin entered the fray on Freeform’s Good Trouble, you may have recognized the actress who plays her.

Hailie Sahar is perhaps best known for her role as House of Ferocity co-founder Lulu on the FX series Pose, and continues to be an inspiration to her transgender peers both inside and outside of the entertainment industry. Here's why you should be paying close attention to the 31-year-old.