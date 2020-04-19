Blue Ivy's PSA Video Shows Importance of Washing Hands Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Blue Ivy's PSA Video Shows Importance of Washing Hands Amid Coronavirus PandemicBy Michelle Stein
At this point, the importance of hand-washing has been driven through our heads in a million different ways. There are statistics, charts, DIY experiments — you name it — showing how properly wash away germs. And don't forget that old Scrubs episode perfectly illustrated how easily deadly diseases can spread. Yikes.
Well, it turns out Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy has a wealth of information on the topic to offer the public. And Blue's PSA video is a must-see.
Blue Ivy's PSA Video is spot on.
It all started on Apri 18, when Beyoncé's mother, Tina Lawson, shared an Instagram video of her granddaughter explaining exactly why hand-washing so important.
"My brilliant granddaughter Blue did this experiment to show how washing your hands fights the virus," Tina captioned the video, alongside heart and praying hands emojis.
With only her hands and the supplies visible, Blue says at the beginning of the video, "Hey y'all, and while we're stuck at home, I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home too. This is why it's important to wash your hands."
At the end of the video, she concludes, "This is why it's very important to wash your hands. Because if you wash your hands, it will stay clean, but if you keep your hands dirty, you might get sick." (Yes, girl. Preach!)
If Blue Ivy's PSA seems familiar, it's because a similar video — created by pre-school teacher Amanda Lorenza — went viral back in March. It was shared widely (even by celebrities like Kristen Bell) as an excellent tool for teaching young children about how hand-washing keeps viruses away. All you need is a bowl of water, some pepper, and soap.
The demonstration begins with a person dipping their fingertip into a bowl of water containing pepper, which represents the virus. (Note that the pepper in the bowl didn't move — and all that really happened was flakes of pepper got on the person's hand.)
Next, the person dips that same finger into a second bowl filled with soap. The pepper washes off, and then the person places the same finger back into the bowl with pepper. What happens is the pepper in that bowl of water immediately reacts by moving far away from the finger with soap on it. It's an excellent visual representation to help remind kids (and adults!) why they're scrubbing their hands with hot water and soap so often.
Social media is absolutely loving Blue Ivy's PSA video.
Even though Blue Ivy's PSA video about hand-washing isn't groundbreaking science or anything, you never would have guessed it based on Twitter's reaction. Because the Beyhive was absolutely eating it up.
How old is Blue Ivy?
What makes Blue Ivy's PSA video even more impressive is her age; that's because the little scientist is only 8 years old, folks. (She was born on Jan. 7, 2012. So she's an early 8, at that.)
All we can say is this girl is going places. And if an 8-year-old child can so expertly explain the importance of hand-washing, then the rest of us can probably handle honing our technique and following through.
