This Scene from ‘Scrubs’ Explains Why It’s So Important to Wash Your Hands

Of course, this is especially true with the novel coronavirus — and not just in hospitals; since COVID-19 is still a new disease, experts are still learning how it spreads, but the CDC’s current understanding that it is spread from person-to-person “through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.”

This is why it’s so important to keep staying home and social distance — to keep from not only exposing yourself to germs but also spreading the germs if you're an asymptomatic carrier — and wash your hands!