It's Been 10 Years Since the 'Scrubs' Finale — Here's What the Cast Looks Like Now

Our beloved baby-faced Zach Braff looks almost exactly the same as he did 10 years ago, but sadly, he's no longer singing "Guy Love" to Turk or getting viciously reprimanded by Dr. Cox. We have, however, confirmed that Zach and Donald Faison (Turk) still hang out from time to time, which totally gives us all the #feels. He's also dating Midsommar actress, Florence Pugh.