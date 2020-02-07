We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
The 'Scrubs' Cast Is Reuniting in 2020 — Here Is Everything You Need to Know

Mark your calendars! The Scrubs cast is reuniting — again! — and this time it's to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the show's finale. 

Creator, director, and executive producer Bill Lawrence will be joined by Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, and the rest of the Sacred Heart Hospital staff at the ATX Television Festival taking place June 4–7 in Austin, Texas. 