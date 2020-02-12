Zach Braff Wants a ‘Scrubs’ Reunion — Here’s How You Can Help Make It Happen

Rewatch podcasts are all the rage lately. Personally, I was first introduced to them thanks to The West Wing Weekly, which recently came to an end after seven seasons; in each episode, Joshua Malina — who was a fan-turned-star of the show — and his friend Hrishi Hirway broke down each episode, not only giving their thoughts week-to-week, but also inviting people crucial to the show (be it one of the actors, a writer, a crewmember, or even a real-life counterpart of some of the politicians) to reflect on the episode and its creation.