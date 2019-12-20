These Charming J.D. Moments From 'Scrubs' Christmases Will Make You Want to Rewatch the Series

Though J.D. is definitely the show's lovable-but-pessimistic narrator, he also showcases his charming and sweet side, especially around the holidays. These five charming J.D. moments from each Scrubs Christmas episode will have you saying "Bah Humbug" to your responsibilities so you can re-watch them all.

It's been more than nine years after the series finale of Scrubs aired, and there simply hasn't been a comedy like it on air since. The medical comedy starred Zach Braff as smart aleck J.D., who works at Sacred Heart Hospital with his eventual wife, Elliott Reid (Sarah Chalke) and his best friend Christopher "Turk" (Donald Faison), and Carla Espinosa (Judy Reyes) among a cast of other quirky and hilarious characters.

1. 1. My Own Personal Jesus (Season 1, Episode 11)

Source: ABC

In "My Personal Jesus," J.D. has arguably his worst day yet at Sacred Heart Hospital. After learning he has to film a birth for Dr. Cox's personal friend, he then has to tell a patient's family that the patient will die. While he's breaking the news, the patient wakes up after a whopping two weeks of being in a coma, which Turk declares a miracle. In his narration, J.D. admits that he admires Turk for having the faith to believe it was a miracle. After Turk's night shift on Christmas Eve, he declares that he's faithless. But, his faith returns when a guiding light leads him to a woman in the throes of giving birth outside. When discussing babies in his narration, J.D. has his charming moment. He says, "I think it's impossible to be unaffected. Because a baby can stir something deep down inside you that you didn't even know was there. It can help you find something you thought you'd lost. So I guess Turk was right after all. Miracles do happen. I think you just have to be willing to look for them. " In a less charming J.D. moment, this is also the episode when he keeps blurting out "banana hammock" as a way to break the awkward tension in conversations.

2. 2. My Monster (Season 2, Episode 10)

Source: ABC

In this episode, Turk and Carla remind J.D. of the dry spell he's going through, he decides to take a chance and ask Lisa the Gift Shop Girl (Sarah Lancaster) out on a date. When the two are about to kiss, J.D. can only envision the gross ailments his patients have. After getting cut off from her dad and running out of time on her lease, Elliott is homeless too. When J.D. learns that Elliott has been staying in a moving van, he pleads for her to stay with him. "I know you want to show everyone you can stand on your own two feet, but you don't have to prove anything to me," J.D. tells her in a swoon-worthy moment. "Come stay with me and Turk." J.D.'s *other* problem is then solved when he and Elliot get together once again at the end of the episode. "Merry Christmas," Elliott says to J.D. after the two reconcile. "This is exactly what I wanted," he responds. This episode was just one of the countless reasons why fans couldn't wait for Elliot and J.D. to be an official couple, and it hinted at how sweet J.D. would be with her down the road.

3. 3. My Rule of Thumb (Season 3, Episode 10)

Source: ABC

J.D. gets quite the Christmas gift in Season 3 when his girlfriend Danni (Tara Reid) asks to move in with him. She had caught Dr. Cox in the act with her sister, Jordan (Christa Miller) and wanted to live anywhere but there. He agrees, which is surprisingly mature for the commitment-phobe. At the same time, Elliot and Carla are trying to give the gift of a gigolo to one of their terminally ill patients. When Danni admits that she knows a lot of strippers, J.D. freaks out even more about her moving in. The terminally ill patient ends up hooking up with her lawyer, who had toyed with jumping off the roof of the hospital earlier in the episode. In a strange, strange way, this episode does actually bring the holiday spirit.

4. 4. My Best Moment (Season 4, Episode 12)

Source: ABC

If we had to pick our favorite Christmas Scrubs episode, it would be this one. We'd be lying if we said we didn't need a tissue box after watching this emotional episode. When J.D. is assigned to talk to pre-med students about going into medicine, he instead goes off on a tangent about the best moments he's had as a doctor. He tells them about sleeping with a hot grandma after he helped her daughter give birth. Later, when a 10-year-old boy's father is admitted to the ICU, J.D. promises that he'll be okay. Dr. Cox scolds J.D. for making a promise he can't necessarily keep, and he even says he's not a great doctor for doing so. When the father goes in for surgery, the staff is on edge, waiting to find out what happens. When the man survives the surgery (which is done by Turk), J.D. is visibly relieved. It's not often that we see J.D. let his guard down, and it was heartwarming to see him so concerned about a kid. At the end of the episode, Dr. Cox lets J.D. check on the boy's father alone, which showed that he had faith in his abilities as a doctor. The episode is one of the most feel-good of all, and it really embodies holiday cheer. "I kept my promise, because the two of them made it home in time for Christmas. And that was my best moment in medicine," he says.

5. 5. My Coffee (Season 6, Episode 3)

Source: ABC