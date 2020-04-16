Will There Be More Stimulus Checks in the Future? Here's Why It's a Possibility

The first wave of stimulus checks is already underway, offering struggling Americans who are out of work due to the novel coronavirus pandemic a bit of a reprieve during this uncertain time. Once it's all said and done, individuals will receive up to $1,200 and married couples will see $2,400 — depending on their income — in addition to $500 per child, thanks to the $2.2 trillion stimulus package .

For the millions of Americans who have found themselves unemployed — as a result of social distancing mandates closing down entire industries — a one-time check is just a temporary solution to an ongoing problem. But if state governments attempt to lift restrictions too soon, there's a pretty good chance COVID-19 cases will again spike . So who knows how much longer it will be before a significant portion of the U.S. population returns to work?

Obviously, Americans are grateful for the stimulus money they've received/will be receiving. (Although it could be as late as August before those being sent paper checks finally see that money.) Still, plenty of people are also wondering: Will there be more stimulus checks in the future?

It's a valid question. And thankfully, it seems some lawmakers are now thinking along these lines.