Stimulus Checks Have Started Coming, So When Will You Get Yours?

Some are wondering if stimulus checks will need to be repaid in some way once the economy is back up whether through a separate tax or otherwise. This is a myth.

Assuming all of the information on your tax returns is correct, you will not repay the check next spring. According to CNBC, “You may even receive more money when you file your 2020 taxes. While the checks are based off of your 2019 or 2018 returns to get you money now, they are technically credits for 2020 taxes, per the Tax Foundation. If it turns out that you should receive a larger credit based on your 2020 adjusted gross income (AGI), then you will receive the difference next year.”