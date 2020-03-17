White House 'Might' Back Mitt Romney Plan to Give Every American Adult $1,000 During Coronavirus Crisis

White House 'Might' Back Mitt Romney Plan to Give Every American Adult $1,000 During Coronavirus CrisisBy Mark Pygas
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow has told the Daily Mail that the government might back Mitt Romney's proposal to give $1,000 to every American adult amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah came out in support of a plan to give every adult in the United States $1,000 during the pandemic. The idea being that the money could be used to help people cope with the disruption of wage loss and self-isolating.
“Every American adult should immediately receive $1,000 to help ensure families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy,” Romney said in a press release on Monday. “Congress took similar action during the 2001 and 2008 recessions. While expansions of paid leave, unemployment insurance, and SNAP benefits are crucial, the check will help fill the gaps for Americans that may not quickly navigate different government options.”
When asked about Romney's proposal, Kudlow said "we might" provide it.
"We've got the, you know, in the bill, there are provisions, and was also executive authorities for short term unemployment insurance or compensation. That's a possibility," he told the Daily Mail.
"We have standby authority as I say, part of the $400 billion I was talking about is emergency authorities; there is FEMA funds; there is Treasury funds that could be used in a pinch. So the answer could be yes. I don't want to be definitive on that," he added.
The idea also has the support of a number of Democrats. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who is running for president as a Democrat, has also supported the idea and proposed the legislation. Romney's support shows that the idea could have bipartisan support in Congress and the Senate.
Representative Katie Porter also got behind the idea on Twitter. She wrote: "I worked on the foreclosure crisis and saw firsthand the need for a stimulus that helps working Americans. We need immediate relief, and that starts with sending all Americans $1,000. [Senator Romney], let’s come together, across the aisle, and get this done."
Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio also backs the idea. "The pressure on family budgets is only going to get worse as we deal with coronavirus," he wrote on Twitter. "Congress should pass a bill sending every middle class and low-income adult an initial check for at least $1,000 ASAP. We can’t leave the hardest-hit Americans behind."
Last week, the House passed an emergency coronavirus funding bill to help individuals and businesses deal with the impact of coronavirus. The package is supported by the White House but still needs to pass the Senate.
"The Senate is eager to work with the Administration and the House to deliver the solutions our nation deserves," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.
Though the bill already has some opposition from Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who opposes the bill's requirement that businesses with under 500 employees and government employers provide at least two weeks of paid sick leave.
"I hope the Senate will approach this with a level head and pass a bill that does more good than harm — or, if it won’t, pass nothing at all," Johnson said in a statement. "The president and states already have adequate authority and funding to address the current situation," he said.
