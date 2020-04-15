Your Stimulus Check May Have Been Sent to the Wrong Place if You Have Multiple Accounts

It was announced in March of 2020 that many Americans would be receiving checks as part of a $2.2 trillion stimulus package from the government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, there has been a lot of chaos surrounding when the money would be deposited into people's accounts. On April 15, these checks began getting deposited, and while many are thrilled about the relief they are receiving, others are confused as to why they have not gotten theirs yet.

Were stimulus checks sent to the wrong account and why? Details on what happened, and how people are handling the situation.

Out of those who received their stimulus checks already, some are unhappy because the money was sent to the wrong account. For those who use multiple accounts for their finances, there's every chance that the check was sent to an account you don't use as frequently.

Why are people saying their stimulus checks were sent to the wrong account?

Though many people are thrilled about receiving their stimulus checks (and some are still waiting), there were some negative reactions online because the money was deposited to whatever account the IRS has on file. For some, this means that the money went into an account that is rarely, or never, used. In certain instances, the money was put into accounts that have since been closed.

The @IRSnews sent my boyfriends stimulus check to the WRONG bank account number. When we FINALLY got ahold of someone at the irs, they literally that there is no one trained on handling stimulus information. Let’s see if @RepDLamborn office can help? — sam (@sam99776792) April 15, 2020

Many people were confused because they filed taxes through their regular accounts, and yet the stimulus check was deposited into a different one. One explanation for this is that the IRS referred to some people's 2018 tax returns when logging the banking information to drop the checks in, even if that banking information changed the following year.

Unfortunately, there is no clarification at this time as to whether or not the affected parties will be able to move their checks from their unused / wrong accounts to the correct ones. It's also unclear whether this can be handled by a person's bank, or if it has to be changed by the IRS.

@FOX2now the @IRSnews sent my stimulus check to wrong bank account, even though my federal tax refund was direct deposited today. Has anyone else reported this because I can’t get ahold of the irs right now — Brandon (@wadewilson_BME) April 15, 2020

was supposed to recieve my #Stimuluscheck today but it's being sent to the wrong bank account ?? can't get ahold of the irs about it either. does this mean I'm not getting anything or will there be a solution to this ?? — smokieoats (@smokesnoats) April 15, 2020

What was even more frustrating for these users, they noted, was the fact that there was no easy way to move the deposit to the right account. Many reported reaching out to the IRS to no avail. Some stated that they were receiving a notice that the offices were closed when they attempted to contact the IRS. Others were told that there was no live agent available who was able to discuss the stimulus checks. The official Twitter account for the IRS has not responded to the issue yet.