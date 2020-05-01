Ashlee Simpson Is Pregnant With Her Third Child — What to Know About the Father

Ashlee Simpson Is Pregnant With Her Third Child — What to Know About the FatherBy Nakeisha Campbell
Updated
Congratulations are in order for Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross! The happy couple announced they're expecting by sharing an adorable selfie together with Ashlee's pregnancy test.
Ashlee said: "We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone." Meanwhile, Evan shared: "The fam is growing. Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition."
This will be Ashlee's third child, but before we get into the details of her pregnancy, here's what we know about the singer's blended family.
Ashlee Simpson had her first child in 2008 with Pete Wentz.
Way before her current husband came along, Ashlee was married to Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz. In November of 2008, they gave birth to their son, Bronx Mowgli Wentz. But in 2011, Ashlee filed for divorce.
Their marriage was plagued by rumors, which led to a messy breakup. But despite this, they're now on good terms and they share custody of Bronx. According to reports, the artist even takes his son along with him when he goes on tour.
A few years after their split, when both he and Ashlee moved on to start their own families, he opened up about what it's like to co-parent with Ashlee and Evan: "We co-parent really well. I have to say, I have really good co-parents to deal with."
"[Ashlee and Evan] are both communicative and easy-going," he continued. "For Bronx, it’s basically the only life he’s really known. So it’s normal to him, and he’s really good at it. Our schedules can be crazy, so we’ve been good about making sure Bronx has balance."
Ashlee also echoed his sentiments, explaining that they were all lucky to be on such great terms. She said: "I think the fact that there is a lot of respect amongst all of us, that it makes it easy. And we're all really close friends, and it's easy, it's nice. We got really lucky with that."
Even Evan has opened up about their co-parenting. He said: "My relationship with Pete has been amazing. He’s an amazing father. He knows I love his son very much, but it’s his son."
Ashlee had her second child with her husband, Evan Ross.
After they wed in 2014, the 35-year-old singer gave birth to their daughter, Jagger Snow, in 2015. You might have seen a few adorable photos of their little girl, who's now 4, on social media.
Shortly after she was born, Evan gushed: "I love my daughter, I love my wife. She's given me the best gift in the world. I'm very lucky. She's the most beautiful thing you could ever think of. I'm proud to be a dad, and I'm going to make sure she knows she's loved, and that's all I can do."
Ashlee Simpson is now pregnant again, and Evan Ross is the father.
In April of 2020, the couple announced on social media that they were expecting. As you can imagine, their pages got flooded with positive comments from fans and celebrities alike. Stars like Ashley Greene, JoJo, Lena Waithe, and Paris Jackson joined in to congratulate the pair. This marks Ashlee's second pregnancy with her current husband.
The actress didn't share any details, including a due date or how far along she was. However, she and Evan took the opportunity to raise awareness about pregnant women who are being impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. They mentioned their support of the March of Dimes Mom and Baby COVID-19 Intervention and Support Fund, which aims to support moms and babies who are at greater risk of becoming sick.
While this is certainly a difficult time for mothers and babies, it's encouraging to see how the couple is using their platforms to help. As for their own pregnancy, it looks like we'll have to wait and see when they'll be welcoming their cute little tot. Congrats to the happy couple!