Ashlee Simpson Is Pregnant With Her Third Child — What to Know About the Father

Congratulations are in order for Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross ! The happy couple announced they're expecting by sharing an adorable selfie together with Ashlee's pregnancy test.

Ashlee said: "We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone." Meanwhile, Evan shared: "The fam is growing. Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition."

This will be Ashlee's third child, but before we get into the details of her pregnancy, here's what we know about the singer's blended family.