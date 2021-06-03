Cameron Boyce Will Be on Movie Screens in 2021

In July 2019, actor Cameron Boyce died in his sleep following an epileptic seizure. The 20-year-old star was known for his roles in Disney favorites like Jessie and The Descendants , and his career was cut too short. But his legacy lives on through his parents Libby and Victor Boyce and the creation of the Cameron Boyce Foundation .

Cameron had been diagnosed with epilepsy, and he passed away from sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP). Among its missions, the Cameron Boyce Foundation aims to raise awareness and research funds for epilepsy and SUDEP.

Because Cameron's tragic death was so unexpected, he still had projects in the works. The final film he worked on, called Runt, now has a released date. Here's everything we know about it so far.