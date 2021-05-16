Is Peyton List Dating Her 'Cobra Kai' Co-Star?! Her Mysterious TikTok, Explained

Previously, Peyton dated fellow actor Cameron Monaghan (Shameless, Gotham) from 2017 to 2019. The couple met while filming Anthem of a Teenage Prophet, a small-budget independent film with a closely-knit cast atmosphere. Peyton and Cameron quietly ended their relationship in 2019. In January 2019, a since-deleted tweet from Cameron surfaced where he directly @'d his ex.

"Hey @PeytonList, figured now was as good a time as any to post this. The video was taken on the set of Anthem about two days after we had started dating. I was obviously smitten. Thanks for sharing nearly two amazing years together. Love you and wish you the best," Cameron said, which many fans interpreted as an official breakup announcement.

Since this breakup, Peyton hadn't been publicly linked to anyone, but there's rumors about a certain Netflix star on the horizon.