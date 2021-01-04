Here's When Fans Can Expect Season 4 of 'Cobra Kai' to Hit Netflix

Here's When Fans Can Expect Season 4 of 'Cobra Kai' to Hit NetflixBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Updated
[Warning: Spoilers ahead]
Finally, Netflix released Season 3 of The Karate Kid television series reboot, Cobra Kai. Though the third installment answered questions surrounding Miguel's (Xolo Maridueña) fate, and the highly teased Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) team up, the finale left viewers on yet another major cliffhanger.
So, will there be a Season 4 of Cobra Kai, and if so, what can fans expect? Keep reading to find out more!
When does Season 4 of 'Cobra Kai' start?
In October 2020, it was announced that Netflix renewed Cobra Kai for Season 4. Co-creator Jon Hurwitz tweeted that filming the fourth installment would take place in early 2021.
"There are initial plans to film Season 4. Other shows have been filming with strict COVID protocols and everyone is learning from their experiences. COVID shouldn't have an impact on the story we're telling. We just need to find safe ways to tell that story. #CobraKai," he wrote.
He then added, "Planning for early 2021. Most productions have been overwhelmingly safe. But we’ll see how things are looking after the New Year. Hopefully we can get the numbers under control. #CobraKai #CobraKaiOnNetflix."
At this time, Netflix has not revealed the Season 4 release date, though several outlets report the next installment will be released in early 2022.
The Season 3 finale ended with Johnny and Daniel combining their karate dojos in preparation to face off against Cobra Kai in the All Valley Tournament.
With Johnny's son Robby (Tanner Buchanan) now the star pupil under Kreese (Martin Kove), it's going to be an uphill battle to win. Will Daniel enlist another teacher to help his students battle Cobra Kai? We sure hope so!
With references to all three Karate Kid movies being made throughout the three seasons and the return of some of the films' most iconic characters, fans are hoping actress Hilary Swank will revive her role as Julie Pierce from the 1994 film The Next Karate Kid.
While we're not sure if the Oscar winner is ready to suit up again for the Netflix series, fans have predicted that one person is likely to return: The Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver (played by Thomas Ian Griffith).
Who does John Kreese call in the Season 3 finale of 'Cobra Kai'?
While it has not been confirmed who Kreese called in the finale of Cobra Kai, fans have predicted that the martial arts instructor contacted his old Vietnam War friend Terry Silver.
Season 3 explores Kreese's backstory, along with his friendship with Silver and how he learned karate and created Cobra Kai to give as a gift to Kreese.
However, after Kreese lost to Mr. Miyagi and Daniel in the '80s, Terry took Cobra Kai back and concocted a plan to take down the duo. So, will he return?
"At the end of the season, you saw Kreese make a phone call. You could guess who might've been on the other end of that call based off of the photo that he was looking at there," co-creator Jon Hurwitz told Entertainment Weekly.
He continued, "But we can't really speak to how Terry Silver would respond to that call — or whoever was on the other end of the line would respond to that call. I think you'll have to see if that character returns in season 4."
You can now stream Season 3 of Cobra Kai on Netflix.