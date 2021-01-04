Here's When Fans Can Expect Season 4 of 'Cobra Kai' to Hit Netflix

So, will there be a Season 4 of Cobra Kai , and if so, what can fans expect? Keep reading to find out more!

Finally, Netflix released Season 3 of The Karate Kid television series reboot, Cobra Kai. Though the third installment answered questions surrounding Miguel's (Xolo Maridueña) fate, and the highly teased Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) team up, the finale left viewers on yet another major cliffhanger.

When does Season 4 of 'Cobra Kai' start?

In October 2020, it was announced that Netflix renewed Cobra Kai for Season 4. Co-creator Jon Hurwitz tweeted that filming the fourth installment would take place in early 2021. "There are initial plans to film Season 4. Other shows have been filming with strict COVID protocols and everyone is learning from their experiences. COVID shouldn't have an impact on the story we're telling. We just need to find safe ways to tell that story. #CobraKai," he wrote.

He then added, "Planning for early 2021. Most productions have been overwhelmingly safe. But we’ll see how things are looking after the New Year. Hopefully we can get the numbers under control. #CobraKai #CobraKaiOnNetflix." At this time, Netflix has not revealed the Season 4 release date, though several outlets report the next installment will be released in early 2022.

The Season 3 finale ended with Johnny and Daniel combining their karate dojos in preparation to face off against Cobra Kai in the All Valley Tournament.

With Johnny's son Robby (Tanner Buchanan) now the star pupil under Kreese (Martin Kove), it's going to be an uphill battle to win. Will Daniel enlist another teacher to help his students battle Cobra Kai? We sure hope so! With references to all three Karate Kid movies being made throughout the three seasons and the return of some of the films' most iconic characters, fans are hoping actress Hilary Swank will revive her role as Julie Pierce from the 1994 film The Next Karate Kid.

